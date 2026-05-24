Amad put in his best performance of 2026 vs Brighton



Manchester United swept Brighton & Hove Albion aside 3-0 in their final Premier League game of the season away at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Patrick Dorgu opened the scoring from another Bruno Fernandes assist, while Bryan Mbeumo handed the visitors a two-nil lead heading into the break.

In the second half, the Dane returned the favour to his skipper as the Portugal international rounded off the scoring.

The Denmark international and the club captain will rightly take most of the credit for the Red Devils’ excellent end to the season, but Michael Carrick will be pleased with the performance put in by Amad.

Amad registered his first assist of the year

The Ivorian and Mason Mount combined to perfection, before the 23-year-old served it on a plate for Mbeumo to score United’s second of the day.

It was the former Atalanta ace’s first assist of 2026, and a welcome return to form for a player who is among the very few to have struggled since Carrick’s arrival.

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.16 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.75 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 31/34 (91%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 23/24 (96%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/10 (80%) Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.46 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 0 Touches 47 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Possession lost 8 Total carrying distance 162.7 m Carries 16 Progressive carries 4 Total progression 106.8 m Progressive carrying distance 84.4 m Longest progressive carry 29.9 m Defensive contributions 3 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 2 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 7 Ground duels (won) 5 (2) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

stats via sofascore

Amad ended the game with an impressive pass completion rate of 91%, with 96% of his passes in the opposition half finding their target.

He was not shot-shy, unlike in previous encounters, as he made the goalkeeper work with two decent attempts.

His best performance under Carrick

The right winger completed one dribble and was rock solid without the ball as well, winning all his tackles and making two interceptions.

Relentless on the counter-press, he recovered the ball on seven occasions (all stats via sofascore).

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, the Ivory Coast international has looked a shadow of his former self.

He has struggled to beat his man and has chosen to pass when there was an opportunity to shoot, which just highlighted that his confidence was shot to bits.

Time for Amad to start performing

Why and how? Nobody knows, but an assist on the final day of the season will please both the head coach and the winger himself.

There were murmurs that the 20-time English league champions should look to strengthen on the right given the struggles of Amad.

Hopefully, he can use today’s performance as fuel and show up and start performing in pre-season to change the narrative around his future.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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