Home » Amad put in his best performance of 2026 vs Brighton

Amad put in his best performance of 2026 vs Brighton

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Mbeumo and Amad


Manchester United swept Brighton & Hove Albion aside 3-0 in their final Premier League game of the season away at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Patrick Dorgu opened the scoring from another Bruno Fernandes assist, while Bryan Mbeumo handed the visitors a two-nil lead heading into the break.

In the second half, the Dane returned the favour to his skipper as the Portugal international rounded off the scoring.

The Denmark international and the club captain will rightly take most of the credit for the Red Devils’ excellent end to the season, but Michael Carrick will be pleased with the performance put in by Amad.

Amad registered his first assist of the year

The Ivorian and Mason Mount combined to perfection, before the 23-year-old served it on a plate for Mbeumo to score United’s second of the day.

It was the former Atalanta ace’s first assist of 2026, and a welcome return to form for a player who is among the very few to have struggled since Carrick’s arrival.

StatValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.16
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.75
Big chances created1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes31/34 (91%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)23/24 (96%)
Passes in own half (acc.)8/10 (80%)
Total shots2
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.46
Shots on target2
Shots blocked0
Touches47
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance162.7 m
Carries16
Progressive carries4
Total progression106.8 m
Progressive carrying distance84.4 m
Longest progressive carry29.9 m
Defensive contributions3
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions2
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries7
Ground duels (won)5 (2)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

stats via sofascore

Amad ended the game with an impressive pass completion rate of 91%, with 96% of his passes in the opposition half finding their target.

He was not shot-shy, unlike in previous encounters, as he made the goalkeeper work with two decent attempts.

His best performance under Carrick

The right winger completed one dribble and was rock solid without the ball as well, winning all his tackles and making two interceptions.

Relentless on the counter-press, he recovered the ball on seven occasions (all stats via sofascore).

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, the Ivory Coast international has looked a shadow of his former self.

He has struggled to beat his man and has chosen to pass when there was an opportunity to shoot, which just highlighted that his confidence was shot to bits.

Time for Amad to start performing

Why and how? Nobody knows, but an assist on the final day of the season will please both the head coach and the winger himself.

There were murmurs that the 20-time English league champions should look to strengthen on the right given the struggles of Amad.

Hopefully, he can use today’s performance as fuel and show up and start performing in pre-season to change the narrative around his future.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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