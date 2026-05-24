Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United: Match Report



Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove ALbion 3-0 in their final game of the 2025/26 Premier League season, concluding the campaign in brilliant style.

Having been confirmed as the permanent head coach on Friday, Michael Carrick named a slightly rotated side for the contest.

Senne Lammens started in goal with a back-four of Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw ahead of him.

Carrick had confirmed that Casemiro wouldn’t play against Brighton, so Kobbie Mainoo was given the nod as United’s deepest lying-midfielder, forming the pivot with Mason Mount. Bruno Fernandes assumed his preferred playmaking role.

Bryan Mbeumo was tasked with leading the line, with Patrick Dorgu and Amad flanking him on either side.

First half

With a Champions League place at stake, Brighton began as the far more assertive side, dominating possession and looking to keep United pinned back in their own half. The hosts applied a high press in an effort to force Lammens and his defenders into errors, but United had an answer for every challenge thrown their way.

Brighton’s first crack at goal came inside 12 minutes as their Player of the Season, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, attempted a powerful shot from inside the box, but he couldn’t keep it under control and it flew well over the bar.

United responded through Mount five minutes later as the England international delivered a dangerous low cross inside the box. Bart Verbruggen came out of his line to claim the ball.

Maxim De Cuyper then fashioned some space in front of Noussair Mazraoui to send a shot just inches wide of the post.

There was an injury scare for United at the half-hour mark when Luke Shaw went down after some contact, but he managed to pick himself up and continue.

The Red Devils finally broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Dorgu, who got on the end of a sublime corner-kick delivery from Fernandes to head home. The assist means that Fernandes has now surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne to register the most assists in a single Premier League season (21).

The goal galvanised United and a minute later, Shaw came close to doubling the lead with a powerful attempt, but he couldn’t quite hit the target. United maintained their pressure and Mbeumo was played into a promising position, but the Cameroonian was just dispossessed as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Mainoo produced a moment of magic when he dribbled past a sea of bodies and broke into the box, but there was no one to cross the ball to and the chance dissipated.

United finally extended their lead in the 44th minute through Mbeumo, who finished off a brilliant move. Mount and Amad played crucial roles, with Amad providing the assist.

Mainoo was booked in the first-half added time.

Second half

United picked up where they left off, enjoying a dream start to the second half. Fernandes added a third with a stunning finish after being sent through by Dorgu.

The linesman had initially ruled it out for offside but the goal was restored after a VAR check.

The third goal prompted United to lay siege to Brighton’s goal and pepper it with chances. In the 51st minute, Mbeumo flicked the ball to Dorgu, who covered ground brilliantly to get there, but Verbruggen thwarted him with a save.

Amad also wanted in on the party, firing a good shot from the edge of the area. Verbruggen produced another fine save to keep it out and keep the scoreline respectable for the Seagulls. Dorgu was handed another opportunity to double his tally, but again, he found an inspired Verbruggen impossible to beat.

Carrick made his first change in the 61st minute, taking off Dorgu and bringing on Shea Lacey in his place.

With the win virtually in the bag, United took control and neutralised Brighton’s threat. The visitors held the ball effectively and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

Carrick made three more changes in the 73rd minute. The United boss took off Mbeumo, Mount and Mazraoui and replaced them with Joshua Zirkzee, Tyler Fletcher and Leny Yoro.

Maguire drove into the box in the 76th minute looking to add to the tally but his cross failed to locate a teammate. Lacey then attempted to curl an effort on goal, though it didn’t trouble Verbruggen unduly.

Tyrell Malacia was introduced in the 82nd minute for his final United appearance.

Fernandes almost had his 22nd assist of the season when he set up Yoro, but the Frenchman’s header hit the crossbar.

But United were well worth all three points at the Amex to bring the curtain down on a very positive season that was turned around by Carrick’s arrival at the start of the year.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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