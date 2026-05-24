Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Brighton 3-0 in their final game of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ratings

Senne Lammens 7 – Had surprisingly little to do, but was excellent when called upon.

Noussair Mazraoui 7 – Somehow the defence always seems a little more solid when he’s playing. Reads the game well and offers calm composure on and off the ball. His biggest problem seems to be his propensity to get injured easily.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Didn’t put a foot wrong until the hour mark, when he gave away a clumsy and needless foul that could have been costly.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Flawless. His passing is a big asset to the team.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Another good showing to complete a superb all-round defensive effort.

Mason Mount 6.5 – A couple of decent touches, was neat and tidy, but did not impose himself enough on the game.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5 – Bossed the midfield. Went on a couple of mazy runs in the box that deserved more reward. So hard to wrestle off the ball.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Another masterclass. He seems to have the ability to see where every player is on the pitch even with his back to goal. Goal and assist – that’s if the dubious goals panel doesn’t get involved.

Amad 7.5 – His best outing since AFCON and a good assist to cap it off.

Patrick Dorgu 8.5 – A slow start but came into his own with a superb headed goal and assist and all-round energetic performance. Caused havoc in the Brighton defence.

Bryan Mbeumo 7 – An easy tap-in making it 11 for the season, he’s not finished the campaign on top form but still played his part in this game.

Substitutes

Shea Lacey 6 – Had little impact. Tried a curler from the edge of the box but it was a bit feeble.

Josh Zirkzee 6 – Had little impact.

Tyler Fletcher 6.5 – Slotted in well, looked comfortable in central midfield.

Leny Yoro 6.5 – A decent cameo at right-back. Good last-ditch tackle at the death.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Did OK in what will be his last match in a United shirt.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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