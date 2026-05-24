Bruno Fernandes reveals the secret behind breaking the assist record



Manchester United ended their Premier League season on a high, thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 away from home on Sunday.

It was Bruno Fernandes who ran the show as usual, setting up the opener for Patrick Dorgu, while the Dane returned the favour for his skipper in the second half.

With one goal and a record-breaking 21st assist of the league campaign, Michael Carrick could not have asked for more from his talisman.

After the game, Sky Sports caught up with the 31-year-old and asked him about his feelings on eclipsing Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry on the all-time assist leaderboard.

Bruno Fernandes on what led to topping the assist charts

The club captain was quick to point out that it was because of his current teammates that he broke the record, as he has always been consistent with his chance-creation stats.

However, this season, his United teammates have been far more clinical. “It’s great [breaking the assists record]. I feel very happy for that. Very proud moment, obviously it is not something I would dream or think about until I got this close.

"Two of the greatest in the Premier League" Bruno Fernandes reacts to breaking the all-time record for assists in a Premier League season ✨ pic.twitter.com/b7B6wLrDkT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

“It was already special being in their [Thierry Henry & Kevin de Bruyne] company. We are talking about two players that made the Premier League so great, and they were two of the greatest in the Premier League.

“My style of playing has always been the same. Creation has not been something that has changed or improved, The biggest difference is my team-mates have scored more goals than before, and I get the credit for that.”

Set-piece routine was rehearsed

It was the Portugal international‘s 11th assist from set-pieces, and he revealed that the team had prepared this routine under the guidance of Jonny Evans, who has taken over set-piece training.

“Today I was lucky enough to get that. Jonny [Evans] believed more than me in that set-piece we prepared for Patrick because I was not so sure he would be able to score with his head.

“I got my assist but the main thing is we won today and finished very strong.”

Fans will be delighted with Bruno Fernandes as well as the newly-announced head coach Michael Carrick for orchestrating the team’s brilliant renaissance since Ruben Amorim’s departure.

Bruno Fernandes lauds Carrick’s impact

United ended as the most in-form team in the division, and Bruno Fernandes reiterated what a great call INEOS made by handing the reins to Carrick on a permanent basis.

“Obviously it is a very important step for our club. We need stability in terms of managing and since Michael came to the club, you know how calm he is and the calmness he gives to the team but also in the moments he needs to put pressure on us he does too.

“He knows the club, what it means and what it demands to be at this club we are very excited for what is coming. We finished strong and that’s a good sign for what is coming.”

Hopefully, the same can continue in the new season as well. Fans are already eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the Premier League to unfold.

Feature image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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