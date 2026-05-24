Bruno Fernandes wins top award immediately after 3-0 win vs. Brighton



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was the recipient of another major award, this time immediately after helping the club to a dominant 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

United sink Brighton

United concluded the 2025/26 Premier League season in style as they cruised to a comfortable win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Patrick Dorgu opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, heading home a fine corner-kick delivery from Bruno Fernandes well past the reach of Bart Verbruggen.

The assist was Fernandes’ 21st of the season, meaning that he has surpassed the previous record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne (20). Fernandes was mobbed by his team-mates as they took the lead against Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Bryan Mbeumo added a second for the Red Devils just before the break as he finished off a blistering team move.

Dorgu then turned provider, laying on the assist for Fernandes to grab the third of the afternoon. United surged three goals clear and effectively wrapped up the victory, their 12th since Michael Carrick took charge.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, Carrick heaped praise on Fernandes for making Premier League history.

It has now been confirmed that Fernandes has won the Coca-Cola Playmaker award, which becomes the latest honour he has scooped up in a truly remarkable campaign.

Another day, another award

The Premier League have named Fernandes the winner of the award, a tribute to his creative mastery.

On Saturday, he was named the Premier League Player of the Season. This was in addition to winning the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, United’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season prizes.

The Portugal international is widely seen as the favourite to scoop up the PFA Player of the Year prize, ahead of the likes of Declan Rice, Gabriel, David Raya, Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago and Antoine Semenyo.

No player has created more chances than Fernandes since he arrived in the Premier League six years ago. His 670 chances created since January 2020 are 238 more than De Bruyne, who ranks second.

Since his Premier League debut, no player has registered more assists (72) and only five have scored more than his 70 league goals.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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