Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Mount, Mazraoui start

Confirmed Man United XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Mount, Mazraoui start

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Kobbie Mainoo


Michael Carrick has selected his final Manchester United side of the 2025/26 season as his Red Devils face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

It was decided in advance that last week’s home game against Nottingham Forest would be Casemiro’s last in a red shirt, so he has not travelled with the squad.

Benjamin Sesko and Matthijs de Ligt are still injured and also miss the game. With a third-place finish in the Premier League guaranteed, Carrick has still fielded a strong starting line-up as the Seagulls are fighting for a European place.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four are Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw.

The historically injury-prone Shaw completes a full season in the starting line-up today.

Diogo Dalot is not included in the squad, we have not heard yet whether he is injured.

Midfield and Attack

Kobbie Mainoo is partnered by Mason Mount in central midfield.

Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 role, with Patrick Dorgu on the left wing and Amad on the right.

Fernandes equalled Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record of 20 assists in a Premier League season and will be in the hunt for another today to claim the record outright.

Bryan Mbeumo is up front.

Substitutes

On the bench are reserve keeper Altay Bayindir, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Tyrell Malacia, Tyler Fletcher, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee and Shea Lacey.

If Malacia gets minutes it will be his last game for United with his contract expiring next month.

Kick-off in Brighton is at 4pm.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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