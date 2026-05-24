Ederson: Another suitor has joined the race for United target



Manchester United are expected to sign three midfielders in the summer, and the club appear to be advancing in talks for their first capture of the window.

Italian media reports have exaggerated the Red Devils’ interest in Atalanta’s Ederson, with several outlets terming that a deal has already been concluded.

Talks over a fee have taken place between both clubs, but as recently relayed by The Peoples Person, most of the done deal reports are premature.

The Brazilian is among multiple midfielders being eyed by the 20-time English league champions, and INEOS view the 26-year-old more as a market opportunity rather than their primary target.

Another suitor has joined the race for Ederson

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that another European heavyweight has contacted the player’s camp and the Serie A giants over a possible summer deal.

However, Ederson has clearly informed this other suitor, whose identity remains unknown, that he has eyes only on a switch to Old Trafford.

“Another club [not Atletico Madrid] have called in recent days to ask about the opportunity to sign Ederson, but he wants to wait for Manchester United,” the Italian said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s giving total priority to United. United are currently in talks with Atalanta and his agents.”

United yet to give the green light to conclude the deal

It might be true, or it could be a case of the player’s agent pushing United to act instead of waiting. Who blinks in this game of double bluff remains to be seen.

The three-time Champions League winners are keeping the Brazil international ready as a backup in case a deal for one of their other targets fails to materialise.

It is a smart move by INEOS, as they will not want to get dragged into a panic-buy situation like their predecessors, the Glazers.

Ederson as a replacement for Manuel Ugarte makes a lot of sense. He has a great engine and is far more comfortable on the ball compared to the Uruguayan.

Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP is another target being looked at by United, and it will be interesting to see which midfielder the club ultimately sign.

Feature image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

