Ederson to Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano drops major update

Manchester United find themselves in the driving seat to secure the services of Atalanta’s midfield commander despite interest from other clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ederson has “paused all other clubs” keen to sign him in order to give priority to United.

This is an interesting development, given that the 6ft tall Brazilian agreed personal terms to join Atletico Madrid earlier this yea

The Italian journalist adds that United are in “advanced talks” with Atalanta, but are “waiting to give their final green light” to finalise what may be Michael Carrick’s first signing in charge of the Red Devils.

More to follow…

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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