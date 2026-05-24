Home » Ederson to Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano drops major update

Ederson to Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano drops major update

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Ederson

Manchester United find themselves in the driving seat to secure the services of Atalanta’s midfield commander despite interest from other clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ederson has “paused all other clubs” keen to sign him in order to give priority to United.

This is an interesting development, given that the 6ft tall Brazilian agreed personal terms to join Atletico Madrid earlier this yea

The Italian journalist adds that United are in “advanced talks” with Atalanta, but are “waiting to give their final green light” to finalise what may be Michael Carrick’s first signing in charge of the Red Devils.

More to follow…

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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