Home » Mason Mount dazzles as Man United breeze past Brighton in 3-0 win

Mason Mount dazzles as Man United breeze past Brighton in 3-0 win

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Mount


Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount produced an inspired performance to help his side to a commanding 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

United sign off in style

United wrapped up the 2025/26 campaign superbly as they put Brighton to the sword at the Amex Stadium.

Patrick Dorgu broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, heading home a sublime corner-kick delivery from Bruno Fernandes. Michael Carrick named Dorgu on the left wing in place of Matheus Cunha, who remained an unused substitute.

The assist saw Fernandes eclipse Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry to become the player with the most assists (21) in a single Premier League season.

Bryan Mbeumo doubled United’s advantage moments before the break as he finished off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in.  United picked up where they left off in the second half as Fernandes netted a sensational strike in the 47th minute to snuff out whatever hopes the Seagulls may have harboured of mounting a comeback.

The Red Devils laid siege to Brighton’s goal but they were mostly thwarted by Bart Verbruggen, who produced save after save.

There were multiple United players who did well, including Mount.

Mount’s display

Carrick confirmed before the game that Casemiro had already played his last game for United and would therefore not feature against Brighton. The United boss opted for Mount to slot alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the pivot and the pair combined brilliantly.

During the time he was on the pitch before he was replaced by Tyler Fletcher, Mount managed to find his teammates with 37 of the 43 passes he attempted (86% pass accuracy). One of these was a key pass. He found his intended target with two of the three long balls he pinged.

The England international touched the ball 58 times and drew three fouls.

He made six defensive contributions. Mount won two of the four tackles he put in. He contributed a further one clearance and as many interceptions.

The 27-year-old registered seven recoveries and emerged victorious in seven of the eight ground duels he contested.

CategoryStatistic
Defensive contributions6
Tackles (won)4 (2)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Recoveries7
Ground duels (won)8 (7)
Touches58
Was fouled3
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)3 (0)
Accurate passes37/43 (86%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)22/26 (85%)
Passes in own half (acc.)15/17 (88%)
Long balls (accurate)2/3 (67%)

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was a top performance from Mount, who will now head off for his break and recharge his batteries ahead of pre-season.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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