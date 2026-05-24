Mateus Fernandes and Ederson could both arrive this summer



Manchester United appear to be in no mood to waste time as they look to sign three midfielders this summer.

Casemiro has already announced his departure, with the Brazilian expected to sign for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

INEOS are reportedly keen to get rid of Manuel Ugarte, who has proven to be one of the most disappointing signings in the club’s recent history.

There are also murmurs that academy graduate Toby Collyer could also leave if the club receives a suitable offer, and this explains the need to sign three midfielders in the summer.

Ederson, Mateus Fernandes both in the same window

The plan is to sign an elite-level replacement for the five-time Champions League winner, a versatile backup, and a low-cost squad option.

Most reports have indicated that the Red Devils are currently focusing on signing a replacement for the Uruguayan first, given the complexities of resolving the Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali situations before the window actually opens.

Ederson of Atalanta, Sporting CP skipper Morten Hjulmand and Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United are the names being mentioned currently.

It is well known that INEOS prefer Premier League-proven signings, and the Hammers ace fits the bill. He is only 21, making him an even more attractive proposition.

INEOS mean business

However, the reliable Sully has now claimed that a deal for Ederson is independent to that of Mateus Fernandes.

This means a deal for both could be concluded in the same window, which essentially means INEOS are ready to spend even more than initially expected.

Understand that any potential deal for Fernandes, is independent to one of Éderson. This doesn't mean that both deals will happen, but it isn't either or. Éderson state of play: #MUFC have had fresh positive talks with Atalanta for Éderson with the deal progressing well. This… pic.twitter.com/GQb3dqUSBC — Sully (@SullyTalkz) May 23, 2026

“Understand that any potential deal for (Mateus) Fernandes, is independent to one of Éderson. This doesn’t mean that both deals will happen, but it isn’t either or.

“Éderson state of play: MUFC have had fresh positive talks with Atalanta for Éderson with the deal progressing well.

Carrick will be delighted if both Mateus Fernandes and Ederson arrive

“This isn’t just ‘agent talk’ which some people are speculating – United are in active negotiations with Atalanta. The deal isn’t done but the base fee is expected to be closer to £34M with add-ons.

“Éderson would most likely be coming in as a squad option, rather than a starter, is the current feeling. Wilcox, Vivell and the whole recruitment team have approved of the player.

“The 26-year-old didn’t play for Atalanta yesterday due to the ongoing negotiations. He has told his agent he only wants United.”

Ederson could potentially cost £45 million, factoring in add-ons, while West Ham will likely demand in the region of £60-70 million for Fernandes.

While there is no guarantee of United signing both midfielders, this update will delight fans and it shows how serious the co-owners are about giving Michael Carrick the ammunition to launch a serious title challenge next season.

Feature image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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