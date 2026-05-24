Patrick Dorgu proves INEOS do not need to spend big in the summer



Manchester United ended the Premier League season with a bang, thrashing Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 away at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

With a third-place finish secured last week, the visitors played with freedom, and it showed, while the Seagulls played under pressure as they looked to qualify for the Champions League.

It was a fantastic start as Patrick Dorgu scored with a bullet header from a corner whipped in by Bruno Fernandes.

That meant the club captain grabbed his 21st assist of the season, and he now stands atop the history books.

Patrick Dorgu grabbed a goal and an assist

Bryan Mbeumo’s goal saw Mason Mount and Amad combine to cut open the hosts as United took a 2-0 lead into the break.

They were not done yet, as United’s Portuguese talisman got in on the act himself in the second half to round off the scoring.

Patrick Dorgu got the assist, as he returned the favour to his skipper, with the Dane impressing on his first start in 15 games.

Since Ruben Amorim’s departure, the 21-year-old has registered three goals and two assists, with only one goal and two assists coming under him.

Left wing suits him, and INEOS

He seems to have found a new lease of life since Michael Carrick tweaked his position and played him higher up the pitch.

The Denmark international looks far more comfortable playing in this new more attacking role as compared to the previous head coach’s utilisation of him as a wing-back.

If left wing becomes his new position and he continues to impress in pre-season, the former Lecce ace could save INEOS millions.

Reports have been circulating that the 20-time English league champions are looking for a left-sided attacker, but the pair of Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu could prove more than enough based on current evidence.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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