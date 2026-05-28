Adam Wharton: Crystal Palace aim to lock down Man United target’s future



It has been a week of mixed emotions for Crystal Palace’s star midfielder Adam Wharton. Firstly, he suffered the agony of not being included in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad for the upcoming tournament, but he put that heartbreak behind him by delivering a Player of the Match performance as the Eagles lifted the Europa Conference League trophy on Wednesday evening.

Wharton’s performance in the final speaks not only to the mental strength of the England international, but also to his determination to win silverware. These are two traits that are likely huge factors in the midfielder being such a hot commodity in the upcoming transfer window, with many Premier League and European clubs looking to land Wharton’s signature.

Crystal Palace, however, are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset and, as such, are working to convince him to stay.

Wharton’s season

Wharton has been a revelation for Palace since they signed him from Blackburn Rovers for an initial fee of £18 million. The defensive midfielder quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet, and his performances across the season have attracted interest from a host of top clubs.

Throughout the season, Wharton has made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring a single goal and registering an impressive eight assists. The 22-year-old is remarkably calm on the ball and possesses outstanding vision and ball-striking ability, qualities that are key for unlocking low blocks and stern defences.

Wharton’s season ended on a high note as the young midfielder produced a dominant display in the Europa Conference League final. The former Blackburn player played a key role in the winning goal, and also created two other fantastic opportunities during the match.

Transfer interest

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Wharton’s incredible performances across the season have seen a number of clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, register an interest in a move. The Red Devils are in need of a midfielder to replace the departing Casemiro, and many see Wharton as the ideal candidate for that role.

While there are obstacles to United’s pursuit of the Blackburn native, such as Palace demanding a fee of at least £80 million and concerns that he is too similar in profile to Kobbie Mainoo, club legend and assist king Ryan Giggs believes Wharton is the man they should be targeting.

However, there is now doubt as to whether Wharton will leave the club this summer or whether he will remain at Selhurst Park for at least one more year.

One more year?

Sky Sports are reporting that Crystal Palace are hoping their Europa Conference League success will help convince star midfielder Wharton to remain at the club for another season. Their victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final means the club have guaranteed a spot in the Europa League next season.

While executives at the club accept there will be significant interest in the midfielder this summer, they are hoping this will help convince Wharton to stay and help the club fight for a fourth trophy in three seasons. Only time will tell where the talented midfielder ends up, but the United faithful will be hoping to see him turn out for Michael Carrick’s side at Old Trafford next season.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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