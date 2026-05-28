Shea Lacey: Carrick has special plans for wonderkid



Given the reduced number of games this season, it was not a huge surprise to see that not many Manchester United academy wonderkids received consistent game time.

But with the Red Devils expected to challenge on all four fronts in the next campaign, quite a few from Carrington will be hoping to make their mark.

One of them is Shea Lacey. He has clearly outgrown academy football, and was usually seen bossing almost every Under-21 game he took part in.

The England U20 international finishing the season with 12 goals and five assists in only 1,292 minutes, equating to a goal involvement every 76 minutes.

What a season Shea Lacey enjoyed

The 19-year-old made four senior appearances this past season and impressed during his brief cameos. So much so that Michael Carrick is a big fan and the coaching staff are eager to see the left-footed attacker strut his stuff in pre-season.

According to The Manchester Evening News, there is a growing feeling that should Shea Lacey impress, there is a spot in the first team up for grabs. Hopefully, that means an end to rumours of a loan exit.

“Carrick and his backroom staff are understood to rate Lacey “highly”, which won’t be a surprise to anyone who has watched the talented winger play for the academy. Lacey trains with the first team and has made a strong impression during sessions at Carrington, vindicating the faith put in him.

“Carrick introduced Lacey from the bench in the 62nd minute against Brighton, and he put an arm around the youngster before he came on.

Plans for Shea Lacey in place

“The first-team staff are aware of Lacey’s ability, and his next challenge is to make himself impossible to ignore during pre-season this summer, which will be a chance to audition for more senior involvement.

“Lacey is understood to be in a “really good place” and has been backed by staff to impress this summer.

“An academy source recently told the Manchester Evening News that there are “two or three players in the group” who could make the step up to the first team on a permanent basis next season. Lacey is among those with genuine first-team credential.”

This will be bad news for Amad. After a stunning 2024/25 season, the Ivorian regressed badly and was one of the few performers who failed to hit their stride under Carrick.

Amad needs to step up

The right winger did grab an assist on the final day of the season, but he will be aware of the danger Shea Lacey poses ahead of the new campaign.

Hopefully, the wonderkid can remain injury-free and get his fair share of chances, and both the teenager and the African star can spur each other to greater heights.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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