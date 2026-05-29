Lisandro Martinez: Man United defender called up to World Cup

Manchester United have a plethora of players called up to the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Representatives

Casemiro and Matheus Cunha will represent Brazil with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot hoping to lead Portugal to victory.

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford will walk out for the Three Lions, and Noussair Mazraoui will play for Morocco. Amad has received an international call-up for the Ivory Coast, while Senne Lammens is in Belgium’s squad.

Manuel Ugarte will go with Uruguay, and Diego Leon is in Paraguay’s preliminary squad, as is Altay Bayindir for Turkey.

Lisandro Martinez

It has now been confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will be yet another United man at the World Cup.

The winner of the tournament in 2022 has been named in Argentina’s final World Cup squad.

🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Lisandro Martinez has been included in Argentina’s World Cup squad. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/tPSRe4kD7o — centredevils. (@centredevils) May 28, 2026

Martinez has had a challenging season with injury and has had a limited number of matches. The defender has only played in 19 matches this season: 18 of these came in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

He missed the start of the season with a cruciate ligament injury from the previous campaign but made his debut against Crystal Palace at the end of November.

The 28-year-old defender did play regularly between Christmas and February, but once again injuries arrived, this time a calf problem.

On his return to action against Leeds United, he picked up a controversial red card for hair pulling and was banned for three matches.

He did play the final three games of the season, though, and this has been enough to convince the Argentine coach.

Former Red Devil Alejandro Garnacho has missed out, though, after a less than convincing season for Chelsea.

Lisandro Martinez season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 19 0 0 1310

Source: transfermarkt.com

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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