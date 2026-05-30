Christian Eriksen linked with sensational switch to former club



Unlike what certain sections of the media would have you believe, leaving Manchester United does not automatically guarantee a bed of roses.

For every Scott McTominay, there is also a Donny van de Beek. And, like the Dutchman, Christian Eriksen has also not had the best of times since departing Old Trafford.

The free agent signed for VfL Wolfsburg in Germany following a three-year spell in Manchester during which he won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Both Ruben Amorim and INEOS felt his ageing legs could not cope with the pace and physicality of the Premier League and, hence, decided to cut him loose.

Christian Eriksen suffered relegation in Germany

The Dane enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the Bundesliga, netting three times while registering 10 assists, but he could not save the Wolves from being relegated to 2. Bundesliga.

According to Bild, most player contracts at the Volkswagen Arena include a 35 percent pay cut in case of relegation, which very few will be willing to accept.

The 34-year-old is one of them. While many might think this might be the end of the road for the Denmark international, a former club are ready to bring him back to his former home.

Ajax, where Christian Eriksen spent four years before his move to Tottenham Hotspur, are interested in re-signing their former midfield hero.

Ajax interested in signing Christian Eriksen once again

“Wolfsburg is now starting to weed out its underachievers. After relegation to the second division, VfL Wolfsburg has to rebuild its squad.

“While all the stars have contracts for the second tier and are forced to accept a 35 percent pay cut, very few will be willing to take a step backwards in their careers. The expected exodus has already begun.

“Konstantinos Koulierakis (22/contract until 2029), Joakim Maehle (29), Patrick Wimmer (24), and Christian Eriksen (34/each contract until 2027) will likely be unavailable. The latter is said to have attracted interest from Ajax Amsterdam.”

With Denmark not qualifying for the World Cup, the veteran midfielder will be under no pressure to finalise a transfer as quickly as possible.

Danish teams remain admirers of the midfield ace, and it will be interesting to see where Christian Eriksen winds up once the summer transfer window opens.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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