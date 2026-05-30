Dante Plunkett: Man United starlet earns major Jamaica honour

Manchester United’s youngsters have enjoyed a positive season in spite of final heartbreak.

Season of heartbreak

The under-21s reached the final of the Premier League playoffs but lost 0-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The under-18s also reached the final of the prestigious Youth Cup but were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City.

Lastly, they also suffered defeat on penalties to Crystal Palace in the Premier League Cup final.

Nonetheless, it has been a successful season on an individual level, with Jack and Tyler Fletcher, alongside Shea Lacey and Bendito Mantato, making their senior debuts for the club during the season.

International recognition

Tyler Fletcher has also been rewarded by Scotland, as he was invited to take part in training with the senior side before they head off to the World Cup in North America.

The club’s official website also reports that United youngster Dante Plunkett has received an honour.

The site reports that, “Manchester United defender Dante Plunkett has received his first international call-up.”

The article continues, “the 18-year-old has been added to the Jamaica squad for the Unity Cup final against Nigeria on Saturday.”

The game will take place at The Valley, Charlton Athletic’s stadium, after they defeated India 2-0 in the semi-final.

Plunkett joined the United academy from Aston Villa and has been a regular member of the under-18s side.

The defender also came on as a substitute in the Youth Cup final earlier this month.

Plunkett has played 13 matches for the youth sides this season, providing two assists in total.

Dante Plunkett season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 13 0 2 573

Source: transfermarkt.com

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