Marcus Rashford: Barcelona plot hostile offer for Man United star

FC Barcelona are ready to test Manchester United’s patience to the extreme in their bid to sign Marcus Rashford, according to a new report.

Ripping up the deal

Despite Rashford, 28, enjoying a strong season on loan at Camp Nou, returning 14 goals and 14 assists as he helped Barcelona retain their La Liga title, his future remains far from certain.

A £26 million buy-option was included in the deal with United, who were desperate to be rid of the Carrington graduate after he was designated as part of Ruben Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’. And though the Portuguese coach no longer resides in M16, the hierarchy remain resolute in getting Rashford – and his exorbitant contract – off their books this summer.

However, Barcelona have adopted a hostile approach, exploiting the forward’s desire to play in Catalonia to try to renegotiate terms with United in order to fund spending elsewhere – as yesterday’s £70m capture of Anthony Gordon proves.

The two clubs have held multiple meetings in recent months, with the Spanish giants suggesting another loan, with an obligation to buy clause, or a reduction in price.

Nonetheless, United have remained resolute in their insistence on honouring the pre-existing agreement, making it clear Barcelona must pay up or risk Rashford returning to Manchester and being sold elsewhere.

Barcelona prepare cut-price offer

The Daily Mail reveals this firm stance will now be put to the test as Barcelona are “planning to bid just over half” the agreed price.

Interestingly, the report states the original buy-option is £22.5m, which would make the expected proposal worth around £12m. However, it has been widely reported by a number of excellent sources that it sits at £26m.

Barca are banking on United’s drive to avoid Rashford’s return will “force them to accept” as the position from Camp Nou is clear: “If United hold out for the full price then Rashford will not start next season as a Barcelona player.”

Final Thoughts

The deadline for the existing loan deal to be converted into a permanent one is 15 June, two days before England’s opening game against Croatia at the World Cup. Rashford is expected to be a key member of Thomas Tuchel’s team.

However, it looks increasingly likely it will be an unhappy start to the tournament in North America for the Wythenshawe native, as his compatriot on the left wing has been prioritised over him by Barcelona.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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