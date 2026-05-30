Marcus Rashford: United loanee’s stance on Barcelona’s Gordon pursuit

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford’s future remains uncertain despite a blockbuster season with Barcelona. The English forward arrived at Camp Nou last summer on a season-long loan in a bid to get his career back on track.

Rashford’s high point in a Red Devils shirt arrived under Erik ten Hag in the 2022/23 campaign, in which he registered 30 goals and 12 assists in 56 games. The former United academy graduate, however, suffered a steep decline after signing a new deal at the end of that season.

His struggles were compounded when former head coach Ruben Amorim, who replaced Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams in November 2024, deemed him surplus to requirements. Barcelona reportedly wanted him in January 2025, but the player ended up joining Aston Villa on loan instead.

Nevertheless, the Catalans returned for the 28 year old last summer, offering him a temporary respite from the constant criticism at Old Trafford. It turned out to be a wise decision, with Rashford regaining his form in LaLiga.

Rashford resurgence has not convinced United

Rashford had a slow start to life in Spain, but announced himself by scoring a brace against Newcastle United in the Champions League group stages. The Englishman went on to register 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

Rashford played a key role in Barcelona’s LaLiga triumph, while also lifting the Supercopa de Espana. However, his efforts are unlikely to trigger a change of heart at Old Trafford, with United keen to offload him this summer.

The Catalans have an option to make the player’s stay permanent for €30 million, but are yet to exercise that clause. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the Spanish champions are close to securing the signature of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, which has raised more questions about Rashford’s future.

An update has now emerged on the player’s reaction to his countryman’s proposed move to Camp Nou.

Rashford unperturbed by Gordon arrival

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford is not worried by Gordon’s impending arrival at Barcelona. The report states: “According to those close to him, Rashford is not bothered by the signing of Anthony Gordon, even though he could play in Rashford’s position, because he already knew that Barcelona wanted to sign the Newcastle striker, who is also his international teammate.”

The report adds that the Englishman is not losing hope because the Catalans have not officially told him that they do not want him. It continues: “Barça haven’t officially told him they don’t want him, which is why he isn’t losing hope.”

“That’s also why he isn’t considering offers from other clubs, even though he’s received some given his strong season. In fact, at Barça he sees himself playing even in Lamine Yamal’s position if Roony Bardghji ends up leaving.”

The report goes on to conclude that Rashford is determined to win the Champions League with Barcelona, adding: “Rashford is obsessed with winning the Champions League with Barça and that is why he is prioritising staying with the Blaugrana despite everything.”

Final Thoughts

Rashford will not be short of options this summer but his desire to continue with the Catalans could complicate matters for United. Barcelona remain keen to secure a cut-price deal for the Englishman, which means that this saga could stretch until the end of the transfer window.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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