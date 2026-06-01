Aurelian Tchouameni: Real Madrid’s stance comes to light



Manchester United’s hunt for Casemiro’s ideal replacement is not going according to plan.

Manuel Ugarte has been a major disappointment and is set to leave, which leaves INEOS with a massive hole to fill in the middle of the park.

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest was identified as the perfect fit but, as things stand, Manchester City are in the lead despite the gap in valuation between both clubs.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali was the next best option, but his asking price coupled with his wage demands makes a move difficult to complete.

United have moved on to Aurélien Tchouaméni

The Red Devils are close to sealing a move for Ederson of Atalanta, and while the Brazilian can play in the role previously occupied by his compatriot, the simple truth is he is more of an Ugarte replacement.

After being unable to unlock a deal for a Premier League-proven performer, INEOS have been forced to cast their net wider, and they have zeroed in on Aurélien Tchouaméni of Real Madrid.

The Frenchman’s recent bust-up with Fede Valverde gave credence to the idea that the former Monaco ace might want a change of scenery.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the 20-time English league champions consider the 26-year-old their dream target.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is a dream target

However, his wage demands and the Spanish giants’ unwillingness to sell are proving to be major stumbling blocks.

“For Manchester United, Aurélien Tchouaméni is kind of a dream target. United believe Tchouaméni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro, coming from the same club, Real Madrid, with a winning mentality. International, who can defend, who can score some goals.”

“Two problems, the first is the salary, which is huge. Second, Real Madrid keep saying in public and also in private that their intention is to keep Tchouaméni.”

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez also confirmed that the club would not entertain the idea of a sale this summer.

Real president and Aurélien Tchouaméni reveal summer stance

“Valverde and Tchouaméni will stay? For me, yes, of course.”

The player himself clarified his desire to stay, playing down talks of his personal rift with Valverde.

“Life goes on. With Fede, we have a common goal: winning titles with Real Madrid. There’s no problem. And if I face him in the World Cup, we’ll want to win with the French national team. On a personal level, there’s no issue with Valverde right now.”

Whether both the midfielder and Real Madrid will change their stance once Jose Mourinho takes over remains to be seen. For now, United are better served looking elsewhere.

Feature image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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