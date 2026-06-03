Mateus Fernandes: Mourinho ready to crush United’s dream



Manchester United have already agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, and two more midfield signings are expected.

After the Brazilian, all eyes are on Mateus Fernandes, who has made no secret of his desire to move to Old Trafford this summer.

West Ham are not making it easy, with the Hammers refusing to lower their asking price despite their relegation from the Premier League.

The Portugal international has multiple suitors, and the Championship side will be hoping for a bidding war to drive up his price — a scenario United are actively trying to avoid.

Mateus Fernandes complications

What has complicated matters further, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez, is Real Madrid’s entry into the race for the 21-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alvarez claimed that incoming Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of his compatriot and is keen to bring him to the Bernabeu should Aurelian Tchouameni depart.

🚨💣 BREAKING: José Mourinho has told Real Madrid that if Aurélien Tchouaméni leaves the club this summer, he wants MATEUS FERNANDES. @Ramon_AlvarezMM pic.twitter.com/eVMHuu9H1V — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 3, 2026

Incidentally, the Frenchman is a target for the Red Devils to replace Casemiro due to the specific skill sets needed to offset the loss of the Brazilian international.

However, his wages and desire to stay were seen as a problem, so this latest update will please INEOS.

United will have to make a tough choice

This is especially true because Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had categorically ruled out a sale despite the recent brawl between the France international and Federico Valverde.

It is well known that the 20-time English league champions are looking to sign three new midfielders to revamp their midfield department, with Manuel Ugarte also set to depart.

It would have been a dream for the fanbase if the co-owners had managed to sign both Mateus Fernandes and Tchouameni to add to Ederson’s capture.

But if this report is to be believed, United will have to prioritise one midfielder. It will be interesting to see who INEOS actually pursue.

Feature image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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