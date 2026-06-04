Jeremy Monga: United target’s stance on Arsenal move revealed

Manchester United appear to have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Leicester City speedster Jeremy Monga. The Red Devils’ form in the final third of the pitch improved drastically in the 2025/26 campaign following an investment of over £200 million in the frontline last summer.

United scored 69 goals in 38 Premier League games, just two fewer than champions Arsenal. While Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have all enjoyed impressive debut campaigns, the English giants remain on the hunt for further attacking reinforcements this year.

The idea is to add more width to the frontline, as neither Cunha nor Mbeumo are natural wingers. The duo have a tendency to drift inside, and the Red Devils are looking for a speedy winger who can stretch the opposition and add another dimension to their attack.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye have been named as options, but INEOS also remain alert to rising stars from across the country. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Monga is on United’s wish list this year.

United plotting to take advantage of Leicester City’s struggles

Monga rose through the ranks at the King Power Stadium and broke into the senior side in April 2025. He subsequently became the second-youngest player to feature in the Premier League, behind Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

Last season, the 16 year old registered one goal and two assists in 30 appearances across competitions for the East Midlands club, 10 of which were starts.

Jeremy Monga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Championship 27 8 1 2 2 - 921' FA Cup 2 1 - - - - 107' EFL Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 60' Total 30 10 1 2 3 - 1,088'

A left-sided attacker who can also operate centrally as a playmaker, Monga’s speed and explosive dribbling make him a lucrative option for United. Red Devils legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was in charge of Leicester City during the 2024/25 campaign and handed the teenager his debut, famously described him as “fantastic”.

The Foxes were relegated to League One, the third tier of English football, last season and have to raise funds to balance their finances this summer. The East Midlands club are likely to turn to player sales to address the situation.

The English giants are ready to take advantage of the situation and prise the Englishman away, although it is believed that the Foxes are holding out for a £15 million fee. A previous report states that the Red Devils are locked in a battle with the Gunners for the teenager. A recent update has now emerged that will not please United fans.

Monga opens door to Emirates move

According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Monga has given his green light to a move to Arsenal. Sharing the news on his X handle, the journalist wrote: “Arsenal are pushing to advance on Jeremy Monga deal with Leicester City and player’s camp. Discussions ongoing as Monga has opened doors to the move to #AFC.”

The Gunners are coming off a stellar campaign, winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final. However, the north London giants remain keen to upgrade their attack, which could put a dent in United’s plans.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported the same on X, adding that Monga picked Arsenal over several clubs: “Advanced talks taking place with Leicester after Monga picked #AFC over several other clubs. A full verbal agreement is close.”

The Red Devils are preparing for a busy summer and have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Securing Monga’s services, though, is unlikely to be as straightforward.

Final Thoughts

United have shifted to a youth-centric transfer policy under INEOS, and Monga is exactly the kind of talent they will want in their squad. However, all signs indicate that the Red Devils are resigned to missing out on the teenager.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal are pushing to advance on Jeremy Monga deal with Leicester City and player’s camp. Discussions ongoing as Monga has opened doors to the move to #AFC. pic.twitter.com/jqDwenuG7g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

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