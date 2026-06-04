Sandro Tonali: Man United’s pursuit of Carrick’s top midfield target under threat



Elliot Anderson was initially packaged as Manchester United’s top midfield target.

Yet over time, it became clear that pursuing him was a futile exercise for the Red Devils.

Anderson is keen on joining Manchester City, with the Cityzens equally keen, and preferring a rival with the financial muscle to meet his demands. Ineos appeared to see the wisdom in shifting focus to other targets.

Tonali a top Man United midfield target

A report relayed by The Peoples Person not long ago claimed United boss Michael Carrick had identified Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali as his number one midfield target.

United are yet to open talks with the Magpies over a deal for the Italian, but they may now need to move quickly.

Reports suggest City are already negotiating with Nottingham Forest over Anderson, with the Cityzens’ opening bid having been rejected, though talks continue.

While the two sides could yet reach an agreement, there remains a chance they may not, particularly given the extraordinary figures Forest are demanding.

Tonali: Man City’s Elliot Anderson alternative

Crucially, should a deal for Anderson collapse, Fabrizio Romano is sounding a warning to United.

The transfer guru reports: “Manchester City remain in talks for Elliot Anderson after first bid rejected, but Forest want more than £100m.

“Understand Sandro Tonali is emerging as a strong option for Man City if the Anderson deal cannot get done…[They] are considering the possibility of going all in on Sandro Tonali if they cannot get Elliot Anderson.”

It increasingly looks as though City’s mission this summer is to systematically wreck United’s midfield rebuild, and they are making no secret of it.

Ineos better act

First it was Anderson, now Tonali, and there is also talk of City eyeing Mateus Fernandes. The pattern is hard to ignore.

United must act decisively. If Tonali is genuinely a priority, the deal needs to get done, and soon.

City are currently focused on the Anderson deal; United clearly have the opportunity to beat their noisy neighbours at their own game by denying them the chance to sign Tonali should the Anderson pursuit fall flat.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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