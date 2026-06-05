Harry Amass: Ex-Man United man Charlie McNeill assesses 19-yo starlet

Manchester United are accelerating plans to sign a new full-back amid concerns over Luke Shaw’s ability to stay fit, but a former Red Devil explains why there is already a perfect candidate at Old Trafford – Harry Amass.

Reinforcing the Backline

A major overhaul of Michael Carrick’s midfield unit is the priority this summer, with a deal already struck for Atalanta dynamo Ederson and talks underway to make West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes the second recruit in the engine room.

But INEOS are intent on bolstering the backline, given Patrick Dorgu‘s reinvention as a winger under Carrick has left Shaw as the only senior left-back in the squad.

The 30-year-old Englishman, who narrowly missed out on the Three Lions’ squad for the World Cup, has enjoyed an unexpectedly injury-free campaign, starting every Premier League game for United. However, a relaxed schedule, owing to no European football and early exits from the cup competitions, will be ramped up next season as Champions League qualification was secured with a third-place finish.

There is recognition amongst the club’s hierarchy that the increased workload of midweek fixtures means Shaw’s minutes will have to be carefully managed to avoid the type of relapse which has blighted his career in M16.

This has led United to target a younger left-back, with Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly the two leading candidates, while Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) are two options on the continent.

But Charlie McNeill, a United academy graduate currently plying his trade for Sheffield Wednesday, believes Amass is a “ridiculous” talent who has the skillset to succeed at Old Trafford.

“He’s good enough”

A highly-rated prospect in Watford’s academy, Amass arrived in Manchester in 2023. The 19-year-old then broke into the senior side under Ruben Amorim last year, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Leicester City, and going on to rack up ten appearances in all competitions.

After taking part in pre-season over the summer, a six-month loan to Sheffield Wednesday was considered the best path to continue his development, with the London native enjoying a superb spell in the Steel City during the first half of this season. He won back-to-back Player of the Month awards in November and December, offering a rare ray of sunshine in an otherwise miserable campaign for the Yorkshire side.

In January, Amass returned to United, despite Wednesday’s desire to keep the youngster, and a new loan was instead agreed with Norwich City. A positive start at Carrow Road was then curtailed by a serious hamstring injury just a few days after making his debut for the Canaries, which ended his season.

However, McNeill – a teammate at Hillsborough – was blown away by Amass’s impact: “He’s a joke, honestly. He’s so good, on the ball he’s ridiculous and he’s not shy of putting a tackle in.”

The ex-United striker, who left the Red Devils in 2024 to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer, is adamant Amass is “good enough to have a future” at Old Trafford, having witnessed his talents first hand this season.

Final Thoughts

Amass is an outstanding technician, with an ability on the ball that mirrors Shaw. There have been question marks over his physicality, but he has made major strides in this regard, as demonstrated by his hard work off the pitch during rehabilitation over the past few months.

The youngster will be given the chance to stake a claim in Carrick’s squad during pre-season. If McNeill’s assessment holds true, Amass could save INEOS a fortune in the market this summer as the primary target, Lewis Hall – a left-back with a very similar skillset – will cost as much as £70 million.

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