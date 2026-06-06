Amir Ibragimov continues rise with important international milestone



Manchester United youngster Amir Ibragimov has hit a significant international milestone in his career.

International rise

Ibragimov has been highly spoken about over the years due to his incredible talent and rise through the ranks at United.

He is considered one of the best talents currently emerging out of Carrington, and has been tipped to go on and achieve great things in future.

His progress has been somewhat hindered by injuries but no one can doubt his potential and impact when fully fit and available.

Last month, Ibragimov was called up by Russia for their post-season international meetings against Egypt, Burkina Faso and Trinidad and Tobago. The call-up came just after he returned from a five-month spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

Although Ibragimov was also eligible to represent England, he appears to have opted for Russia, having accepted their call-up request.

The 18-year-old took another step forward as he made his debut for Russia during their 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Friday.

Top international achievement

Ibragimov was named on the bench by manager Valeriy Karpin. He was brought on in the 60th minute in place of Aleksey Miranchuk.

The United talent slotted on the right side of the attack.

During the time he was on the pitch, Ibragimov successfully found a teammate with 25 of the 26 passes he attempted (96% individual pass accuracy).

The teenager touched the ball 28 times and attempted one dribble. He also contributed one tackle and as many recoveries.

Metric Value Passes attempted 26 Passes completed 25 Individual pass accuracy 96% Touches 28 Dribbles attempted 1 Tackles 1 Recoveries 1

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Ibragimov will be hoping for more minutes on Tuesday, when Russia face Trinidad and Tobago. He will then focus on keeping fit and recharging his batteries ahead of pre-season with United.

Feature image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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