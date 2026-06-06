Rafael Leao names his two preferred destinations in fresh statement on future



AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has indicated where he would like to end up, even as he continues to be strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

Leao interest

United have been credited with an interest in Leao, with his time at Milan looking like it has increasingly come to an end.

Over the past few months, he has endured a fractured relationship with the Milan faithful and certain key figures at the club. Milan have previously resisted overtures for the rapid attacker, but they are now willing to offload him.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that he could be available for a cut-price fee of £43-50m. To put this into context, Milan were once demanding €175m for the Portugal international.

In addition to United, Leao has also been mentioned to be on Arsenal’s radar. Last week, the player put his suitors on alert by clearly stating that he wishes to leave Milan in the pursuit of a fresh adventure.

He has made another statement, naming the Premier League and La Liga as his preferred next destinations.

New statement

Leao told Portuguese news outlet Sport TV, “I need a new challenge. I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.”

“The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or La Liga would make more of my talent, as a player.”

He continued, “If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy. I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level.”

“Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.”

Leao netted 10 goals for Milan across 31 appearances last season, including nine in Serie A.

He helped the Rossoneri finish fifth in the Italian top flight, just missing out on qualification to next season’s Champions League.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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