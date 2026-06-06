Sandro Tonali: Man United’s plan for Newcastle maestro unveiled

Manchester United are beginning the transfer window at a breakneck speed as the Red Devils look to lay down a marker to their rivals this summer.

Fixing the Engine Room

The priority is fixing Michael Carrick’s stalling engine room, with Casemiro‘s contract set to expire and Manuel Ugarte having proven to be an incapable deputy to the Brazil international.

If a suitable offer arrives for the 25-year-old Uruguayan, he will be sold. There has been strong interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray, as well as teams in Italy and England.

Another South American has been signed to fill this void after a £39 million deal was struck with Atalanta for Ederson this week, who will arrive at Old Trafford on July 1.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is a versatile player, capable of playing across a variety of roles in midfield. He is understood to be a long-term target for United, with full support from the newly founded data analytics team.

United are not resting on their laurels after one agreement, however, with talks ongoing for West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes. The 21-year-old Portugal international will leave the London Stadium as the Hammers need to raise significant funds, having been relegated last month.

But Caught Offside now reveals another big-money raid for a Premier League midfielder is in the works as United are now “stepping up their pursuit” of Sandro Tonali – with Carrick personally pushing for the Newcastle maestro.

United ready to strike

Tonali, 26, has emerged as one of the finest operators in the Premier League since arriving from AC Milan in 2023, despite an initial 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Combining hard yards with high-level technique, the Italy international is an all-action dynamo, capable of affecting the game across every phase of play. There are few midfielders with as well-rounded a skillset as him.

Newcastle would be loath to lose one of Eddie Howe’s most trusted lieutenants, but a combination of a poor campaign on the pitch and worrying financials off it are forcing the Magpies to consider big-money sales. Barcelona’s £70m bid for Anthony Gordon – a move which negatively affects Marcus Rashford’s hopes of remaining in Catalonia – has eased the pressure at St James’ Park, though Tonali himself is said to be pushing for an exit.

In the build-up to the summer, Newcastle slapped down a £100m asking price to ward off suitors, with Arsenal and Manchester City also firmly in the race. But a well-placed source reveals the Red Devils are now ready to test this uncertainty by undercutting this figure.

“Manchester United and INEOS are on the same page – after securing Ederson, it looks like they’re ready to move for Tonali next. Newcastle don’t want to sell, and they’ll insist on at least £100m. However, United can’t and won’t pay that, so we expect them to test the waters with around £70-80m to start with.”

Carrick is understood to have identified the Italian as his “top target” in midfield, a decision INEOS – led by sporting director Jason Wilcox – are “on board” with to give their head coach exactly what he needs to build upon this year’s success.

Final Thoughts

United’s primary targets remain Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni, with background work continuing to be done for both. The prospect of striking a deal for either looks increasingly remote, however.

In their place, Tonali is the next best option on the list, given the alternatives in the Premier League – Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton – do not offer the same ‘completeness’ as the Newcastle powerhouse.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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