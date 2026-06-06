Tyler Fletcher: United starlet lifts lid on incredible World Cup call-up

Manchester United starlet Tyler Fletcher earned a late call-up to the Scotland squad for the 2026 World Cup last month following an unfortunate injury to Billy Gilmour. The Red Devils academy graduate, who is the son of club legend and current Under-18 manager Darren Fletcher, broke into the senior side this year.

His twin brother, Jack, represents England’s Under-19 side, but Tyler opted to pledge his allegiance to Scotland, following in the footsteps of his father. Fletcher senior registered 80 caps for his country and also captained the national side, although he never played at the World Cup.

Tyler, who operates as a midfielder, has been a revelation for the youth side, and won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Season award this year. The 19 year old was handed his first-team debut by Michael Carrick in February, when he came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Fletcher also featured for United in the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the last game of the season, and has now secured a seat on the plane across the Atlantic. The youngster recently sat down to discuss the unbelievable turn of events and how he has coped with it.

Tyler Fletcher Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 2 15 - 1 - - - 1,192' Premier League International Cup U21 4 - 1 - - - 390' National League Cup 4 - - - - - 288' Premier League 2 Playoffs 3 - 1 - - - 270' EFL Trophy 3 - - - - - 270' Premier League 2 - - - - - 17' FA Cup - - - - - - - Total 31 - 3 - - - 2,427'

Fletcher opens up on crazy week

Speaking to the Scottish FA, Fletcher revealed the circumstances leading to his call-up to Scotland’s World Cup squad. He said: “It’s been a crazy week. I didn’t expect it but I’ll take it in my stride and I’m loving every minute of it. In the changing room afterwards, I found out Billy got injured and I’m obviously gutted for him.”

“The manager came up to me and said: ‘It might not be the last time I see you on this trip,’ so I was like wow. The next morning I got at call at about 8 o’clock and it was: ‘Do you want to go to the World Cup?’ “I was speechless. Then obviously I said yes!”

“I went to my auntie’s wedding that night straight after the game, stayed in Glasgow then rushed to the hotel to get on the bus to the airport. I’ve got nothing with me. I’ve got nothing in my suitcase.”

“I’ve got no boots. I’m getting those sent over today. It’s a good level, it’s a tough challenge and the heat’s hard to train in, but I’m comfortable and I feel like I’m ready to go and play.”

Ex-United ace Scott McTominay helping him settle down

Fletcher was among five young players who trained with the senior side last week and the United academy graduate was handed his international debut in the 4-1 win over Curacao last weekend. The youngster’s efforts were enough to convince manager Steve Clarke to turn to him when a space in the squad opened up.

The teenager went on to acknowledge that he never imagined he would make it into the World Cup squad. He said: “It was in the back of my head that if I go and make an impression then maybe get into the first team and be around it. But to get to the World Cup a week after training is something I never thought of and it’s just a dream come true.”

“I knew Scott (McTominay) from United and he’s helped me a lot. Kenny McLean’s been unbelievable with me. A top guy and honestly one of the best players I’ve ever trained with. He’s so good. All of them are brilliant. It’s a great squad and a great team to be around.”

Tyler went on to reveal that his father, Darren Fletcher, was ecstatic about his inclusion in the squad, adding: “He was like ‘my whole career I didn’t go to a Euros or a World Cup and you’ve done it after 45 minutes of football!’ He’s buzzing for me. He’s so happy and he’s coming out for every game I think.”

Final Thoughts

Fletcher’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup, regardless of whether he secures game time, will be an invaluable experience and aid his development. It will also be good news for United, who will be hoping that he can build on his recent good form next season.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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