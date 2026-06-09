Adam Wharton: Talks held at Man United for Palace gem

Manchester United are attempting to reach an agreement for their second midfield signing after finalising the deal to acquire Ederson from Atalanta.

According to The Athletic, Mateus Fernandes is among the top names being considered, and United have held discussions regarding both the transfer fee and wages.

However, West Ham United intend to demand £80 million for the Portuguese midfielder. As things stand, the Red Devils are not prepared to meet that asking price.

Manchester United keen on Alex Scott

The Athletic claims Bournemouth’s box-to-box midfield gem Alex Scott is another potential target.

The technically gifted Englishman has earned plaudits for his ball-carrying ability and link-up play.

However, Bournemouth are reportedly keen to tie the 21-year-old down to a new contract following his excellent season. They would be open to including a release clause worth around £75m in any new deal.

However, Scott’s current deal is set to expire in 2028, and his suitors “might feel they have a chance to strike an agreement closer to £60 million this summer.”

Talks held for Adam Wharton

In addition to Scott, United have “held talks on Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton among others.”

Wharton, in particular, has been on United’s radar since his rise at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and has been compared to Michael Carrick by Rio Ferdinand.

Over the last two years, the 22-year-old England midfielder has established himself as a key player at Crystal Palace.

In possession, Wharton is considered one of the best players in the Premier League. However, there are some concerns over his athleticism.

A separate report claimed that Wharton wants to join a Champions League club after helping Palace win the FA Cup and Europa Conference League. Accordingly, the player’s stance should give United an advantage in the race.

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