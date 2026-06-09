Alex Scott: Bournemouth make insane demand as Man United circle

With six days until the transfer window opens, Manchester United have already come storming out of the gate as INEOS look to overhaul Michael Carrick’s squad.

Midfield Rebuild

The Red Devils are planning a major revamp in midfield this summer, with Casemiro‘s departure already confirmed and Manuel Ugarte potentially on the chopping block if a buyer can be found.

This leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the only central midfielder at Old Trafford with a long-term future, given Bruno Fernandes has been restored to his rightful throne as the team’s No.10.

While reinforcements on the left-hand side, whether at full-back or on the wing, and better squad options in goal and up front are also on the agenda, fixing the stalling engine room is the priority.

A £39 million deal with Atalanta has already been struck for Ederson, fending off interest from Atletico Madrid and other top clubs in Italy to secure the 26-year-old Brazilian’s signature.

Talks are ongoing for West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes, though the Hammers’ exorbitant valuation – said to be as high as £85m – is complicating matters. The 21-year-old Portugal international is understood to be keen on a move to M16, considering United’s captain and his namesake a personal idol.

A host of other midfielders have been identified as alternatives, however, with exploratory talks held to assess the availability of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Joao Gomes.

Bournemouth hike their price

Alex Scott, Bournemouth’s 22-year-old maestro, is another option United have made advances towards.

The England under-21 international has enjoyed a superb season at the heart of Andoni Iraola’s side, helping propel the club to European qualification for the first time in their 127-year history.

Alex Scott 25/26 season stats

Matches played Goals Assists Mins played 39 4 1 3062

Source: transfermarkt.com

A well-rounded midfielder, capable of helping knit play together and initiating his manager’s aggressive press, Scott was hailed as an “unbelievable player” by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Cherries are keen to avoid a repeat of last summer’s mass exodus of their best talent, having lost four members of their back five in one window. Antoine Semenyo’s £65m switch to Manchester City in January has only compounded this intention.

Scott has two years remaining on his deal at the Vitality Stadium, having joined from Bristol City for £25m in 2023. Talks are underway to agree an extension, though he is believed to be keeping his options open.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also admirers of the Guernsey native, though Liverpool are now believed to be frontrunners after appointing Iraola to replace Arne Slot, who was axed last week after a torrid campaign at Anfield.

In response to this growing interest, Ben Jacobs reveals Bournemouth have slapped down an asking price of £80m to ward off Scott’s suitors, with hope he will put pen to paper on a new deal, which could include a release clause.

Understand Bournemouth value Alex Scott at around £80m and plan to offer the midfielder a new deal. Yet Liverpool and Manchester United have Scott on their radar. Spurs also hold appreciation. Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is intent on keeping Scott with hope he'll sign a new… pic.twitter.com/NpqGMlJC4c — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 9, 2026

Tweet: “Understand Bournemouth value Alex Scott at around £80m and plan to offer the midfielder a new deal. Yet Liverpool and Manchester United have Scott on their radar. Spurs also hold appreciation. Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is intent on keeping Scott with hope he’ll sign a new contract, likely with a release clause. This was the case when Antoine Semenyo extended last summer.”

Final Thoughts

Scott is a highly-regarded operator at Old Trafford, with Carrick understood to be a big fan, having faced him while manager of Middlesbrough during their shared time in the Championship. United have made initial enquiries to gauge a potential swoop, though their focus appears to lie elsewhere for now.

If contract talks stall and Scott agitates for a move, a pursuit could be reignited, though Bournemouth’s £80m asking price will prove a prohibitive hurdle that no club will meet, regardless of how much they rate the midfielder.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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