Carlos Baleba: How Brighton star has responded to United’s interest

Manchester United have well and truly turned the head of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

United first made contact with Baleba last summer, but Brighton’s £100 million price tag proved to be prohibitive.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that United secured an agreement “on personal terms” with Baleba, and the agreement remains valid for this summer.

Carlos Baleba speaking to Manchester United stars

Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba remains as keen as ever to join Manchester United.

According to The Sun, Baleba has discussed the possibility of joining United with some of the club’s players.

The 22-year-old star “spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha after their 3-0 victory at the Amex on the final day of the season.”

“Cunha has been supportive of Baleba in the past, having played against him twice for Wolves,” the report adds.

Baleba is also thought to be close with fellow Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo, while compatriot Andre Onana “encouraged Baleba to pursue a move to United last year before his loan switch to Trabzonspor.”

Brighton remain firm

The former Lille prodigy, who is known for his athleticism, impressed against United in May. However, he endured a difficult last campaign after his failed move to Old Trafford.

Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler admitted, “there might be some noises in his head,” a reference to United’s contact. The youngster was handed only 23 starts in the Premier League last term.

Carlos Baleba Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 31 Minutes per game 54 Touches per game 33.7 Key passes per game 0.3 Accurate passes per game 20.8 Interceptions per game 0.9 Tackles per game 1.2

Source: Sofascore

Regardless, the Seagulls intend not to budge too much from their valuation, making it very difficult for United to make a serious move for him this summer.

It is understood despite the Red Devils’ interest, Brighton believe Baleba will remain at the south coast club.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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