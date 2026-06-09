Carlos Baleba: How Brighton star has responded to United’s interest

Manchester United have well and truly turned the head of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.
United first made contact with Baleba last summer, but Brighton’s £100 million price tag proved to be prohibitive.
However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that United secured an agreement “on personal terms” with Baleba, and the agreement remains valid for this summer.
Carlos Baleba speaking to Manchester United stars
Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba remains as keen as ever to join Manchester United.
According to The Sun, Baleba has discussed the possibility of joining United with some of the club’s players.
The 22-year-old star “spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha after their 3-0 victory at the Amex on the final day of the season.”
“Cunha has been supportive of Baleba in the past, having played against him twice for Wolves,” the report adds.
Baleba is also thought to be close with fellow Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo, while compatriot Andre Onana “encouraged Baleba to pursue a move to United last year before his loan switch to Trabzonspor.”
Brighton remain firm
The former Lille prodigy, who is known for his athleticism, impressed against United in May. However, he endured a difficult last campaign after his failed move to Old Trafford.
Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler admitted, “there might be some noises in his head,” a reference to United’s contact. The youngster was handed only 23 starts in the Premier League last term.
Carlos Baleba Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season
|Appearances
|31
|Minutes per game
|54
|Touches per game
|33.7
|Key passes per game
|0.3
|Accurate passes per game
|20.8
|Interceptions per game
|0.9
|Tackles per game
|1.2
Source: Sofascore
Regardless, the Seagulls intend not to budge too much from their valuation, making it very difficult for United to make a serious move for him this summer.
It is understood despite the Red Devils’ interest, Brighton believe Baleba will remain at the south coast club.
Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images
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1 comment
Baleba is not worth even 70 million. It equates to two thirds of what Anderson is quoted as and the comparisons last season don’t come anywhere near. I know Anderson is bound for the Etihad but there are better midfielders than Baleba to look at. United have gained a reputation for high wage payers instead of trophy winners which is the only attraction they have had. This has not been good enough for ambitious players and which is why United are left with so many bad expensive transfers.