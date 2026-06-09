Ethan Galbraith: West Ham set sights on ex-United midfielder

Former Manchester United talent Ethan Galbraith has attracted the interest of West Ham United.

West Ham are preparing for a major rebuild following their relegation to the Championship, with Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and club captain Jarrod Bowen all expected to leave east London.

The Hammers would undoubtedly like to retain their best players, but the club’s need to raise upwards of £100 million through sales is likely to force their hand. A report suggests they are already searching for potential replacements.

West Ham want to sign former Manchester United player

According to Football League World, West Ham are “very much eyeing up a deal” for Swansea City midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Galbraith has rebuilt his career in England’s lower leagues since leaving Carrington in 2023.

The 25-year-old versatile Northern Irishman first joined Leyton Orient before earning a well-deserved move to Swansea City in 2025.

He enjoyed an encouraging maiden season, making 39 appearances for the South Wales club in the Championship.

Now, West Ham are keen on signing him “perhaps in anticipation of the aforementioned Fernandes moving on to a top flight club after just one year.”

Manchester United working on signing Mateus Fernandes

Meanwhile, it is no secret that United are trying to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United believe they can open discussions for Mateus Fernandes at £60 million.

The London outfit, however, are thought to be demanding £80m for the Portuguese midfielder.

As far as Fernandes is concerned, the Portuguese youngster wants to move to Old Trafford despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

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