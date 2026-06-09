Harry Kane: Why United pulled the plug on transformative signing

Manchester United are focused on revamping their midfield this summer after spending heavily to strengthen their attack last year.

Benjamin Sesko arrived from RB Leipzig in a £74 million deal. Given his age and experience, the 23-year-old striker has enjoyed an encouraging maiden season in England, adjusting well to the Premier League’s physicality.

Sesko really began to find form at United following the arrival of Michael Carrick at the turn of the year. As such, big things are expected of the Slovenian next season. Still, not many believe the promising number nine is ready to spearhead the Red Devils’ attack on his own at present.

Manchester United considered signing Harry Kane in 2023

Manchester United took a chance on another young striker, Rasmus Hojlund, in the summer of 2023. The Dane now finds himself at Napoli after a disastrous stint at Old Trafford.

In the same summer, Harry Kane was available after entering the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur, who had two choices: sell their talisman or risk losing him for free a year later.

According to The Athletic, United showed interest in Kane and there were staff at the club who believed the England captain “would transform their team into title challengers.”

The then-manager, Erik ten Hag, was also on board with the idea of Kane leading his attack. Ultimately, Bayern Munich won the race for the prolific striker after agreeing to pay more than £86m for his services.

Harry Kane was convinced he was joining Manchester United

The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson recently shed more light on the failed pursuit.

Speaking on YouTube channel, Stretford Paddock, Jackson stated: “I was told that Kane had told some England teammates he was going to United, but United pulled the plug on it.

“Ten Hag wanted him, but it was unrealistic financially.”

The development must have frustrated Kane. However, his time in Germany has been nothing short of phenomenal. With a staggering 146 goals and 33 assists in just 147 appearances for Bayern, the Englishman has established himself as the best striker in Europe.

Meanwhile, three years later, United are once again looking for a striker. This time, the brief is to find an experienced forward to share the goalscoring burden with Sesko. Given his stature and the potential finances involved, Kane is certainly not on that shortlist.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social