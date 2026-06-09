Mason Greenwood: Man United on alert as Roma close in on Marseille star



Mason Greenwood could prove useful to Manchester United’s summer 2026 transfer plans.

Back in the summer of 2024, the attacker left United for Olympique Marseille in a deal worth up to €31.6 million (£27.2 million). Notably, INEOS were wise enough to insert a 50 per cent sell-on clause when striking that deal.

Well, this summer, Greenwood is tipped to leave the Orange Vélodrome.

He has been heavily linked with some top sides, with The Peoples Person reporting links to Tottenham Hotspur and Fenerbahce.

Talk is that the French side wants at least €55 million for the United academy graduate, a fee that seems reasonable given the brilliant season the 24-year-old enjoyed last term. In 32 league games, he scored 16 goals and recorded seven assists.

Those statistics might suggest Marseille should not be letting him go. Yet, reports have emerged that Greenwood has not been on his best behaviour in recent months, having fallen out with the Marseille dressing room. While he was arguably their best player, the club are keen to let him go, and he wants out too.

Mason Greenwood agrees personal terms

According to Corriere dello Sport, it is not Tottenham or Fenerbahce but AS Roma who are now leading the race for Greenwood’s signature.

The report suggests personal terms have already been agreed:

“Roma’s confidence stems primarily from ongoing and positive contact with the striker’s father, who is also his agent. Constant dialogue, in-depth discussions, and discussions have led to a basis of understanding between the parties. The salary will be substantial, exceeding €4 million net per season plus bonuses, and rising over the years.”

Club-to-club talks

With personal terms agreed, the Italian outlet explains that Roma are to “accelerate to prevent the race from turning into a long transfer marathon.”

Although Roma are not yet prepared to fully meet Marseille’s asking price, with the outlet noting that their “first move will be prudent but significant: offering Marseille around €40 million including bonuses. This offer won’t be enough, but it’s useful for validating a reality that is now evident.”

A step closer to United receiving a bumper transfer windfall

An official bid from Roma should bring both parties to the negotiating table. From there, the hope is that talks progress swiftly and a deal is struck.

Should that happen, it will be welcome news at Old Trafford, with The Red Devils set to pocket half of the agreed fee. INEOS’ transfer kitty would therefore receive a massive boost, strengthening their bid to assemble a dream team for Michael Carrick.

Featured image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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