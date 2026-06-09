Mason Mount: A positional change that could force Man United to rethink their summer plans



Ahead of next season, Manchester United are expected to reshape their midfield into one capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

There is a desire to replace Casemiro, who is leaving as a free agent, while the club also needs to upgrade on Manuel Ugarte, who has failed to click at the heart of United’s engine room.

As a result, two, if not three, midfield signings may be needed to satisfy United’s transfer needs.

Ederson closing in on move

The Ederson deal is all but agreed; it is only a matter of when the announcement comes.

With the Brazilian expected to be the first of several midfield arrivals, all eyes are on who follows him.

Mateus Fernandes next

There is talk of United now working on a deal for Mateus Fernandes, with ambitious West Ham United demanding as much as £80 million to sanction his move to Manchester.

Should Fernandes arrive for such a staggering figure, it will be interesting to see whether United still push for another marquee midfield signing.

Mason Mount eyes key role in Man United’s midfield rebuild

As per The Sun, “Mason Mount, whose only starts under Carrick came away to Sunderland and Brighton in midfield last month, is willing to continue in that deeper role.”

Well, after Ederson and Fernandes, do United really need to go all out for another midfielder, particularly given Mount’s push for a deeper midfield role?

A midfield role is so demanding. Mount has demonstrated the technical ability to operate there, and when called upon, he filled in for Casemiro perfectly, arguably better than Ugarte ever managed. However, his showing against Brighton, impressive as it was, makes one wonder whether he can stay fit and replicate it. Can he remain available in a role that demands physicality?

Injuries Mount’s undoing at United

Injuries have been central to the Englishman’s struggles at United. If he can avoid them, the 27-year-old has the quality to become one of the Red Devils’ best players.

It will be tricky, but the hope is that this role change brings with it the luck he needs to stay fit, redefine himself, and contribute meaningfully to United’s midfield, starting in a deeper role before gradually transitioning into a playmaker role and becoming the ready-made heir to Bruno Fernandes when the time comes.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

