Mateus Fernandes: Former coach’s bold claim about United target

Manchester United may have secured the services of Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, but that has not stopped them from targeting further squad reinforcements. The Red Devils are looking for the ideal successor to Casemiro, who will leave this summer as a free agent.

While Ederson could be a fine option to replace his countryman at Old Trafford, recent reports suggest that United also have their eyes on West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes for the job. The Portuguese was outstanding for the Hammers last season, registering five goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Mateus Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 36 35 3 4 6 - 3,026' Championship 3 2 - 1 - - 189' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 225' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 71' Total 42 40 5 5 7 - 3,511'

However, his efforts were not enough to prevent his team from being relegated to the Championship. This situation has added to speculation regarding Fernandes’ future, and a recent report from The Peoples Person states that United have stepped up their pursuit of the player.

However, it has also been suggested that Real Madrid are hot on the player’s heels, with Jose Mourinho eager to take his countryman to the Santiago Bernabeu should he take over this summer. Fernandes’ former coach Vasco Seabra, who worked with him during his loan spell at Estoril, has now explained what makes the player a fine choice for his suitors.

United target has a very high ceiling

Speaking to Bola Branca, Vasco Seabra said that Fernandes has the capacity to reach an even higher level. He said: “Mateus has shown season after season that the higher the level at which he competes, the better he performs.”

“I’m not quite sure yet what level he’ll eventually reach or settle at. It seems to me he’s the sort of player who, the higher the level, the more value and quality he brings to the team.”

Touching on the reported interest from Real Madrid, Seabra continued: “He has a huge range, he’s technically gifted, and he’s a lad with heart and a brilliant mind. We hoped—and I hoped in particular—that he would make it to the top teams so quickly.”

“But it would be disingenuous to say that I expected him to be on Real Madrid’s radar just two years later. He was really very young when he came through our ranks.”

“I expected him to reach Premier League standard in no time at all. He really had the right mindset and commitment to the game on a daily basis, including in training, which led me to believe he could reach a very high level.”

Fernandes could work well with Mourinho

According to Seabra, Fernandes does not crave emotional comfort all the time; rather, he needs people who trust him and push him. As such, the possible presence of his countryman Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu is unlikely to be an added advantage for Los Blancos.

However, Seabra acknowledges that Fernandes could further improve himself while working under the ‘Special One’. He concluded: “Essentially, Mateus needs people to trust him and to demand the best from him.”

“I believe that someone like José Mourinho, an expert in communication, leadership and managing players’ expectations and frustrations – lifting them up and challenging them to be better – would be a pairing that could prove very beneficial for both of them.”

Final Thoughts

It appears increasingly clear that United could end up kicking themselves if they fail to secure the services of Fernandes this summer. The Portuguese is far from the finished article and could become a game-changing signing for INEOS this summer.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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