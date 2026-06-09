Morgan Gibbs-White: Man United’s interest in Forest star explained

Manchester United face a fierce race with England’s elite clubs to sign Nottingham Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, according to a new report.

Standout Star

Gibbs-White has enjoyed a superb season at the City Ground, recording an impressive 15 goals and four assists in 37 Premier League appearances. Only four players scored more than the Forest talisman.

With the Tricky Trees having experienced a revolving door of managers under the chaotic ownership of Evangelos Marinakis, the 26-year-old has been a constant – alongside Elliot Anderson – for the team to lean on as they battled relegation. In a defining run-in, with Forest facing West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to avoid the drop, Gibbs-White scored nine times in the final 10 matches, including a stunning hat-trick against Burnley.

It was a major shock for Thomas Tuchel not to include the Stafford native in his England squad for the World Cup, given this remarkable run of form. However, the Three Lions boss has decided to stick rather than twist with his selection, much to the disappointment Gibbs-Wite, as well as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Best deployed as an attacking midfielder but capable of playing out on the left and drifting in, Gibbs-White offers a potent pairing of physical and technical quality. His ability on the ball is evident, but he combines this with a relentless engine, a powerful frame, and excellent mobility.

Eyed by England’s Elite

It’s little surprise, therefore, that England’s top clubs, including the Red Devils, have expressed “serious interest” in Gibbs-White as a target, even with Forest having ruled out a summer sale.

Sports Boom confirm United are “closely monitoring” the situation in Nottingham.

EXCL: Morgan Gibbs-White is attracting serious interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal and PSG after a standout season at Nottingham Forest.🌳 No bids yet, but the battle lines are already drawn.👀 #NFFC @Ekremkonur https://t.co/OPd4AquuIC — Sportsboom (@Sportsboomcom) June 9, 2026

Tweet: “EXCL: Morgan Gibbs-White is attracting serious interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal and PSG after a standout season at Nottingham Forest. No bids yet, but the battle lines are already drawn.”

The 20-time league champions are said to be “searching for a name that offers productivity in midfield” – with Gibbs-White a player who “directly meets this need.” Old Trafford chiefs also remain optimistic of striking a deal for Anderson, despite Manchester City leading the charge for the 23-year-old England international after opening formal talks.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are considered frontrunners for Gibbs-White, with Unai Emery “openly keen” on adding him as a potential replacement for Morgan Rogers, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs, while European champions Paris Saint-Germain are even mentioned as a suitor.

Final Thoughts

Well-placed sources at the City Ground indicate Forest’s hierarchy are holding discussions over how “difficult it has become to keep Gibbs White” with this growing queue of admirers on the hunt for him.

Whether United are willing to make a move for a player whose best position mirrors that of club captain Bruno Fernandes is another question, even if Gibbs-White ticks many of the boxes INEOS like.

His versatility would allow him to play alongside the Portugal international on the left, before eventually inverting inside to take his place when Fernandes’ time in M16 finally comes to an end.

It is better to have a succession plan in place before the King passes, after all.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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