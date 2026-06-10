Bruno Fernandes vs Keane: Richards weighs in on ongoing feud

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes was embroiled in a war of words with former captain Roy Keane in the final weeks of the last campaign. The Portuguese talisman played a key role in the Red Devils’ third-place finish in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season and won the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Fernandes started the season in a double pivot alongside Casemiro in former head coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, before moving to his favoured No. 10 role under Michael Carrick in January. Despite operating in two different positions across the two halves of the season, the 31 year old still managed to create history this year.

Fernandes registered 21 assists in the league this season and etched his name in the record books as the player with the most assists in a Premier League campaign. The previous record (20) was set by Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season and equalled by Kevin De Bruyne in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Portuguese has lapped up praise for his performances, winning the FWA Footballer of the Year and a record-breaking fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award. However, it has not been enough to impress United legend Roy Keane.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

Battle of United skippers past and present

It all started after the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the penultimate game of the Premier League season, when Fernandes equalled Henry and De Bruyne’s assist record. After the game, the United skipper said: “There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot. I’m very happy for the assist, but more than that, I’m happy for the win and to finish the season on a high.”

The increasing talk of Fernandes matching the assist record subsequently got on Keane’s nerves, who went on a rant, but misquoted the Portuguese. The Irishman said: “After the game he (Fernandes) got interviewed and he said in his interview, the captain of Man United, he said, ‘Yeah, a few times I probably should’ve…’ He said this himself, ‘I should have shot but, uh, I made them passes’. Wow! How can your mindset of a footballer be going out to a match and be talking about some individual recognition?”

Of course, Keane’s comments did not sit well with the United skipper, who accused the former midfielder of putting words in his mouth. Fernandes responded: “What I don’t like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie because … either he saw some other interview or he can’t say that I said one thing that I’ve just not said and luckily for me everything is on record.”

“I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said.”

Keane has since provided a response to those comments on social media. Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who has frequently worked with the Irishman on various media platforms, has now shared an insight into the matter.

Keane loves Fernandes

Speaking to the Mirror, Richards insisted that Keane loves Fernandes. He said: “When I’m working with Roy Keane, his standards are so high, and they’ve fallen a bit, he can’t comprehend what’s happening. He loves Bruno, I know they had their little fallout, he’s got nothing against Bruno.”

“It’s the standards, they shouldn’t be celebrating getting in the Champions League. I think they finished where they should be, but I think its helped they played one game a week. He’s passionate, when you’ve been the captain of Man Utd, that’s only his opinion.”

“Yes he played in better teams, but it is all to do with standards. If United were giving 100 percent every week and just falling short, he’d probably be a bit more complimentary.”

“He just sees players not putting a foot in, not pressing, that’s what he can’t get his head around. It’s not always about the ability, he got the most from his ability because he gave 100 percent.”

Final Thoughts

Keane is among a group of United legends, including Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who have repeatedly criticised the current squad. While some constructive criticism is welcome, the former legends’ behaviour does leave a bad taste in the mouth and may also be harming their image among fans.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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