Man United vs AC Milan: Club announce glamour pre-season fixture

Manchester United have announced another fixture for their summer tour.

Pre-season tour

After a successful season last year, during which they finished third in the league, Manchester United will be hoping to start the new campaign with a bang.

Next week, the club will find out their Premier League schedule, and pre-season will start next month. Whilst the Red Devils have opted for international American or Asian tours in recent years, this summer will be closer to home, with a European visit planned.

On Saturday, 18th July, Manchester United will face Wrexham in Helsinki before playing Rosenborg in Norway on Friday, 24th.

They will then take on Atletico Madrid in Sweden on 1st August in the Snapdragon Cup before facing European champions Paris Saint-Germain on the 8th, also in Sweden.

They will then travel to Dublin to take on Leeds United at Croke Park on 12th August.

Final match locked in

The Red Devils have announced their final match of the pre-season tour against European royalty.

They will take on seven-time European champions AC Milan on Saturday, 15th August in Poland.

The club’s official website announced that, “the fixture will take place in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday 15 August at the Tarczynski Arena, with the kick-off time still to be decided.”

The website also provides the information that, “tickets will go on pre‑sale exclusively to all fans, including Season‑Ticket Holders, Executive Club Members and Official Members from Tuesday 9 June at 11:00 BST. General sale will commence on Saturday 13 June at 09:00 BST.”

Commenting on the announcement of the match, director of football Jason Wilcox added, “we’re excited to be concluding our pre‑season tour in Wroclaw, Poland, with a big game against AC Milan. With fixtures now confirmed across five countries and six fantastic cities, these matches will provide strong preparation for the 2026/27 season and a valuable opportunity to connect with our incredible fans across Europe. Their support will be vital as we build momentum.”

Milan finished fifth in the Serie A table last season and will be in next season’s Europa League.

The last competitive game between the two sides was in the Europa League Round of 16 match in 2021, when a Paul Pogba goal gave Manchester United a 1-0 win in the San Siro to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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