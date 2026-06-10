Marcus Rashford: Former Chelsea star Joe Cole weighs in on United man’s future

Manchester United have a busy summer ahead in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Departures

United have already seen Casemiro leave on a free transfer, and Rasmus Hojlund has secured a permanent move to SSC Napoli.

Jadon Sancho will also leave the club permanently, while Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, and Andre Onana are also likely to be on the chopping block.

One player who is also likely to leave is Marcus Rashford. The English forward played on loan at Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024–2025 season after falling out with former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

He also spent last season on loan at FC Barcelona, winning the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup.

Rumours

Despite Rashford’s desire to stay in Catalonia and Barcelona agreeing a €30 million purchase clause, it seems highly unlikely they will activate the deal.

This means that the Carrington product’s future is very much up in the air ahead of the World Cup and the new season.

Rashford has been linked to numerous clubs such as Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pundit Wayne Rooney has already spoken of his surprise at how Rashford’s United career has panned out and revealed that he believed his former teammate would break his all-time goalscoring record for the club.

Joe Cole

Former Chelsea star turned pundit Joe Cole has claimed that he would love to see the United player in a blue shirt in West London.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he claimed, “it’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation. Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him – he’d do a good job for Chelsea.”

Cole added, “he needs to keep going, Marcus, he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to. He’s someone Chelsea should inquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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