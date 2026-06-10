Rashford or Sancho: Who AC Milan are likely to sign to replace Rafael Leao



Rafael Leao is expected to leave AC Milan this summer, with both the player and the club keen to part ways. Consequently, the situation has drawn significant attention.

Indeed, it has been a tricky few months for Leao at Milan. He has not been as dangerous as he is known to be, a situation he has attributed to playing through injury and being deployed out of position.

Nevertheless, there are not many as deadly as he can be at his best. Even Athletic Club’s winger Nico Williams hinted as much a few months ago when he confessed:

“What would I steal from Leao? His strength — when he gets going, he is unstoppable. He is very fast and has a lot of strength.”

Man United eye Rafael Leao

Manchester United are one of the clubs heavily linked with Leao’s signature. In fact, the 20-time English champions are seen as the Portuguese star’s most likely destination, with it becoming increasingly obvious he is gunning for a Premier League switch.

A decision on where he will land is expected after Portugal’s World Cup run. Meanwhile, Milan are already working on finding his replacement, and their primary target will catch United’s attention.

Sancho, not Rashford, Milan’s likely Leao replacement

According to Calciomercato, Milan would have loved to sign Marcus Rashford, with a move to Barcelona looking unlikely. However, without Champions League football, they will find it difficult to convince him.

Still, while they may struggle to land Rashford, they are also targeting Jadon Sancho and believe they have a strong chance of signing him. Apparently, after sorting out their backroom staff following a series of major exits, they will assess how the 26-year-old fits into their plans.

A boost to Milan’s pursuit of Sancho is that he is not fixated on joining a Champions League side; instead, according to the Italian outlet, he wants only to rediscover himself.

Just released by United and available on a free transfer, it is, ironically, a fascinating twist that he could end up replacing the very player set to take his spot in Manchester.

Rashford, Sancho exits clear path for Leao deal

As for Rashford, Barcelona’s decision not to trigger his loan into a permanent deal should therefore open his eyes to exploring other clubs willing to hand him a key role.

His sale, combined with the removal of his and Sancho’s wages from United’s books, should leave United perfectly positioned to afford and accommodate a superstar of Leao’s calibre.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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