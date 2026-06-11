Lewis Hall desperate to leave Newcastle this summer



Manchester United’s hunt for a left-back has received a major boost if the latest reports are to be believed.

The Red Devils are searching for a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, and INEOS identified Lewis Hall as the perfect fit.

Initially, reports emerged that Newcastle would not allow the 21-year-old to leave, but The Sun have an explosive update on that matter.

The report claims that the Englishman has had a major falling out with Magpies boss Eddie Howe, and the defender blames him for missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Lewis Hall-Eddie Howe spat

A major row escalated between the pair, and their relationship has broken down completely, with the England international now pushing to leave.

“LEWIS HALL wants to LEAVE Newcastle amid tensions with manager Eddie Howe. Hall blames Howe for missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

“The left back was unhappy to be switched to right back for Newcastle‘s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, their penultimate fixture before Tuchel announced his 26-man squad.

“Hall was also substituted at half-time in the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in April before starting the next two games against Arsenal and Brighton on the bench.

Lewis Hall wants to leave, United ready to take advantage

“A source close to Hall said he was involved in a row with Howe and figures at Newcastle fear their working relationship has broken down. Hall would be open to joining Manchester United, who are in the market for a long-term left back as Luke Shaw is out of contract next year.”

It was reported that Newcastle would demand at least £50 million, but now that the left-back has revealed his hand, the Premier League side could be forced into a cut-price sale.

Howe will not want a player in his squad who has openly revealed his desire to leave. United now have the perfect chance to pounce.

A lot will depend on United’s midfield revamp plan and whether they have the money left over to splash on Lewis Hall.

Cut-price sale on the cards

Jason Wilcox is a fan, and given Luke Shaw’s injury record, it makes a lot of sense for United to go all out to land the former Chelsea ace.

Shaw does not have adequate backup, with Patrick Dorgu expected to play a more attacking role, while Harry Amass remains a raw talent.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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