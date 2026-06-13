Mateus Fernandes: Advantage Man United in race with Arsenal for star

Manchester United are keen to strengthen their midfield this summer following the departure of Casemiro on a free transfer.

Midfield targets

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Atalanta for Brazilian Ederson, and he will complete his move after his involvement at the World Cup.

United have been linked with a plethora of midfielders, but that list appears to be narrowing lately.

One player around whom the rumours continue to swirl is West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes.

Mateus Fernandes

The 21-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford and appears to be the player United are now most concretely focused on after walking away from a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

The Portugal international has been linked with numerous top clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

There have been encouraging reports from a United perspective, suggesting that Fernandes would give priority to Michael Carrick’s side should they be able to agree a deal with West Ham, who are currently asking for at least £80 million for the player in spite of their relegation from the Premier League.

The Times also reiterates this stance, stating that the Red Devils are in the lead for the player and look set to beat Premier League champions Arsenal to the signing.

Advantage United

The article states that “Manchester United are set to beat Arsenal in the race for Mateus Fernandes.”

The report adds that, “the West Ham United midfielder, who is also wanted by the new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, is increasingly likely to make the move to Old Trafford.”

This has emboldened the Red Devils, who are now said to be “increasingly confident” of landing the young star.

Fabrizio Romano has already stated that United are in official negotiations with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes, as well as West Ham, to understand a realistic price for the midfield talent.

Despite Arsenal’s apparent admittance of defeat, Michael Carrick’s side will still need to fend off European champions Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid if they are to seal the deal.

Mateus Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 36 35 3 4 6 - 3,026' Championship 3 2 - 1 - - 189' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 225' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 71' Total 42 40 5 5 7 - 3,511'

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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