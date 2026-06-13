Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal make final decision over selling Man United target



Other than the midfield, Manchester United are tipped to bolster their left-back position this summer.

Luke Shaw defied all odds last season to feature in every one of United’s league games. While the hope is that he continues being Mr Available, Shaw’s quality has never been the issue; his availability is. You simply cannot gamble on his ever-presence.

Given the Premier League’s demands and the intensity of the Champions League, it would be wise to find Shaw an ideal deputy.

Patrick Dorgu should have been that man, but he is now seen as more of a left winger following his impactful performances there. Shifting Dorgu’s role, therefore, leaves a gap to be filled.

Some fantastic left-backs have been linked, Lewis Hall, Nathaniel Brown, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, among them.

Yet, according to the latest reports, it is becoming increasingly clear which of these targets United will not sign.

Myles Lewis-Skelly transfer verdict

Nathaniel Brown is set to join Bayern Munich, ruling him out of the equation. And now, Manchester Evening News (MEN) are claiming that Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly may not be heading to Old Trafford either.

A few months ago, when he was not featuring regularly, reports emerged that Lewis-Skelly’s intermediaries had offered him to United. It was subsequently suggested that Ineos were considering a summer swoop, with the Gunners tipped to cash in.

However, towards the end of the season, Lewis-Skelly began getting his chances and ended up playing a key role in midfield during Arsenal’s final fixtures. That run changed everything, as MEN now confirm:

“Myles Lewis-Skelly was also of interest, but his situation has changed after his emergence in midfield for Arsenal at the end of the season.”

Lewis-Skelly’s versatility could have come in handy

As a midfielder-cum-left-back, Lewis-Skelly could have helped United solve two problems, midfield and defence, with one signing. But that move now looks almost certainly dead in the water.

Fortunately for the 20-time English champions, there have been promising developments in their pursuit of Hall. The Newcastle United star is open to joining United and is pushing to leave St James’ Park, having felt that Eddie Howe’s decision to overlook him in the final months of last season cost him a spot in England’s World Cup squad.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social