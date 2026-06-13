Tyler Adams: United analysts say American is better than Rodri



Manchester United’s new team of analysts may have found Michael Carrick his ideal replacement for Casemiro.

INEOS have moved on from Elliot Anderson following Manchester City’s mega bid, with the co-owners not interested in becoming involved in a bidding war.

The Red Devils have also cooled their interest in Sandro Tonali owing to the Italian’s asking price and his preference to return to his homeland.

Following the Ederson deal, United’s focus is currently on completing a move for Mateus Fernandes, with confidence growing that a deal can be agreed as early as this month.

Tyler Adams emerges as new target

Even if they sign the Portuguese ace, the 20-time English league champions will still need one more midfielder as the head coach targets a complete revamp of the engine room.

Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba are among the other names in the fray, with Scott’s Bournemouth teammate emerging as another option.

The Daily Mail have reported that the Old Trafford side are monitoring Tyler Adams, with club analysts claiming the American is better than Manchester City’s Rodri in some aspects.

That is high praise indeed, and naturally, several other English teams are also keeping a close eye on the USA international, who is expected to play a major role for his home country in the World Cup.

United analysts blown away by Tyler Adams

“The hugely industrious Tyler Adams has plenty of admirers.

“Manchester United have recognised his output as analysts point to stats that in some respects compare to, or better, those of Manchester City’s Rodri.

“United have continued to monitor as they assess targets, Liverpool’s Andoni Iraola is an advocate while Chelsea retain interest.”

The former RB Leipzig ace is not expected to cost as much as Scott, so it will be interesting to see if INEOS pivot to Tyler Adams if a deal for his English teammate becomes too expensive.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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