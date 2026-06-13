World Cup rivals: How often United stars have gone head-to-head

Manchester United have 13 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but none of them have featured in the first four games of the tournament. However, things are likely to change on Saturday, 13 June, when Brazil take on Morocco at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

That game could pit Noussair Mazraoui against Matheus Cunha in a highly anticipated encounter, with outgoing Red Devils ace Casemiro likely to be involved. Tyler Fletcher could make his World Cup debut later in the day when Scotland take on Haiti in the other Group C fixture.

Altay Bayindir is also at the 2026 World Cup with Turkey and could have the chance to make his mark on Sunday against Australia. Amad, Senne Lammens, and Manuel Ugarte could all feature for their nations next week in other group-stage ties, before Lisandro Martinez and Argentina begin their defence of the highly acclaimed trophy.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are also in action next Wednesday, as are Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford. Red Devils team-mates have locked horns at the World Cup on several occasions in the past, according to the club’s website, including six times before the 2018 edition.

United Players at 2026 World Cup

Player Country Matheus Cunha Brazil Casemiro Brazil Noussair Mazraoui Morocco Tyler Fletcher Scotland Altay Bayındır Turkey Amad Diallo Ivory Coast Senne Lammens Belgium Manuel Ugarte Uruguay Lisandro Martínez Argentina Diogo Dalot Portugal Bruno Fernandes Portugal Kobbie Mainoo England Marcus Rashford England

The six face-offs between United players at World Cup before 2018

When Jesper Olsen and Gordon Strachan faced off in Denmark’s 1-0 win over Scotland in the 1986 World Cup, it marked the first time that United team-mates had been on opposing sides in the tournament’s history. John Sivebaek, who was also on the Red Devils’ books at that time, came on for the Danes just after Strachan had been substituted.

Legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was famously in charge of the Scots at the 1986 World Cup following the demise of Jock Stein. The next time two United team-mates faced each other at the tournament was in the 2002 edition when Juan Sebastian Veron’s Argentina faced an England team which included David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Nicky Butt.

A young Cristiano Ronaldo then faced Edwin van der Sar in a bad-tempered game between Portugal and the Netherlands at the 2006 World Cup. The Selecao progressed to the semi-finals, when Ronaldo locked horns with Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville.

The Portuguese was involved in a clash with Rooney that led to the infamous wink and Wazza’s marching orders. England lost the game on penalties as Portugal progressed to the semi-finals, where Ronaldo faced United team-mate Louis Saha as the Selecao bowed out of the tournament to France.

Chicharito Hernandez was briefly pitted against Robin van Persie in the 2014 edition of the World Cup, during the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Mexico.

United players also locked horns at the 2018 World Cup

United team-mates have turned foes on regular occasions in the World Cup in recent times. Marouane Fellaini faced Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford in Belgium’s 1-0 win over England in the group stages of the 2018 edition.

In that same year, Pogba’s France also knocked out Marcos Rojo’s Argentina in the Round of 16. Victor Lindelof was part of the Sweden side that lost 2-0 to England, who had Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, and Marcus Rashford.

Pogba then faced club team-mates Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku in the semi-finals, when France secured a 1-0 win over Belgium. The French midfielder would go on to lift the holy grail of football and become the first United player to score in a World Cup final.

The third-placed play-off that year saw Lukaku come up against Phil Jones, Lingard, and Rashford. Belgium won the game 2-0.

2022 FIFA World Cup

The previous edition of the tournament, held in Qatar, also saw United team-mates lock horns. Hannibal Mejbri faced Christian Eriksen during Tunisia’s 0-0 draw with Denmark in the group stages.

Eriksen also faced Raphael Varane in the group stages, with France picking up a 2-1 win over the Danes. It was at this edition that Bruno Fernandes began to make his mark, with the United skipper scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Uruguay, who had his club team-mate Facundo Pellistri.

Varane came out on top against Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Rashford in France’s 2-1 win over the Three Lions in the quarter-finals. The French defender featured in the final, but his United team-mate Lisandro Martinez watched from the bench as Argentina won via penalties.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 FIFA World Cup also promises to pit United team-mates against one another, particularly in the knockout stages, so fans will be following the tournament closely. It could also give them the chance to watch potential summer targets in action as well as catch a glimpse of incoming midfielder Ederson.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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