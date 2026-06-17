Marc Casado: Barcelona set cut-price fee for United target

Manchester United are supposedly in talks with super agent Jorge Mendes regarding two of his clients.

It has been widely reported that United are in active negotiations with Mendes for Mateus Fernandes, who has expressed his preference to join the Red Devils.

However, United have yet to send a formal bid to West Ham, who are demanding a staggering £85 million to sanction the Portuguese midfielder’s exit. Meanwhile, Mendes’ other client is thought to be available at a cut-price fee.

Manchester United handed glorious opportunity to sign Marc Casado

Last week, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

It was suggested that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has maintained a close relationship with United for years.

Now, Spanish publication MARCA claims Casado has been on United’s radar for quite some time. The Red Devils even reportedly enquired about him in January.

The technically gifted 22-year-old Spaniard is now willing to leave his boyhood club in hopes of more minutes and a prominent role elsewhere.

Several clubs have asked about him and United are one of them. The report underlines that the Red Devils are “showing the most interest” but have yet to make a formal offer for the Sant Pere de Vilamajor native.

Casado is contracted to Camp Nou until 2028, and his release clause remains set at €100m (£86m). However, Barcelona now value him at €20m (£17m), an attractive figure despite his struggles under Hansi Flick of late.

Barcelona hoping for imminent sale

The report adds that Barcelona’s sporting director Deco intends to finalise Casado’s sale before 30 June to balance their books.

Mendes will allegedly travel to Barcelona in the coming days to wrap up Ansu Fati’s transfer to AS Monaco from Barca. During this trip, he could also discuss Casado‘s future.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had until 15 June to trigger the buy-option of £26m to turn Marcus Rashford‘s loan deal into a permanent transfer. The deadline has passed.

Now, Rashford is understood to have a “£40 million clause available to all admirers”, except for Liverpool and Manchester City.

Featured image Pedro Salado via Getty Images

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