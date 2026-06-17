Patrick Dorgu identifies ideal position as Man United’s plan for him emerges



Patrick Dorgu’s close confidants have unveiled his surprise preferred position, even as Manchester United’s plan for him ahead of next season emerges.

New dimension

When United signed Dorgu last year, the intention was to utilise him in the full-back positions. Under Ruben Amorim, he was chiefly deployed as a left-wing-back in the manager’s preferred 3-4-2-1 setup.

He showed promising signs but never really settled. The highlight of this was when Amorim claimed that Dorgu radiates anxiety whenever he gets on the ball.

One of Michael Carrick’s first calls upon taking charge of the team was deploying Dorgu in an advanced left-wing role. The tactical decision paid instant dividends. Dorgu found the back of the net in Carrick’s first game, a victory over cross-town rivals Manchester City.

The Denmark international then produced a sensational strike against Arsenal, though his upward trajectory was subsequently curtailed by an injury that sidelined him for a number of weeks.

Dorgu was back on the score sheet on the final day of the Premier League season as United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0. He’ll be aiming for a fourth consecutive competitive goal when he starts a game in 2026/27. Another strike would extend his impressive run to four on the bounce.

The former Lecce man completed the season with four goals and as many assists. Had he not sustained an injury, there is no telling how many more goal contributions he would have racked up.

Dorgu has shown just how effective and dangerous he can be on the left of the attack but according to the Manchester Evening News, those close to him believe a different position suits him more.

Preferred role

Tyrone Marshall writes, “The intriguing aspect here is that some people close to Dorgu actually believe the right-wing is his best position and where he may eventually be at his best.”

“That is a fascinating prospect given his displays on the left for United.”

United are thought to be targeting reinforcements on the left side of the pitch, in both defensive and attacking roles. Marshall, however, says that if a left-winger is the priority, Dorgu could end up featuring more at left-back.

He will provide competition and cover for Luke Shaw.

During his stint with Lecce, Dorgu registered 24 appearances at left-back and a further 14 on the left flank. He also featured on 11 occasions as a right-winger and made three outings at right-back.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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