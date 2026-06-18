Khéphren Thuram: Man United’s plan for Juventus star explained

Manchester United have identified Khéphren Thuram as a “priority target” this summer as Juventus set their asking price for the 25-year-old midfielder, according to a new report.

Strong Start to the Summer

The Red Devils have wasted no time in beginning an overhaul of a midfield unit that has been severely weakened by the departure of Casemiro.

The inability of Manuel Ugarte to function as a successor to the Brazil international means he is likely to join him through the exit door should a suitable offer arrive for his services.

In their place come reinforcements, with a £39 million deal already in the bag to sign Atalanta dynamo Ederson, and talks underway to add West Ham’s breakout star, Mateus Fernandes, to the mix.

The Hammers will drive a hard bargain for the 21-year-old Portugal international, however, with a demand as high as £85m likely to be outside United’s reach, regardless of how highly rated he is by the recruitment department at Old Trafford.

But the plan is to sign a third midfielder to help cope with the sale of Ugarte, whose £42.7m capture from Paris Saint-Germain two years ago ranks comfortably as the worst piece of business of the INEOS era.

While United’s hierarchy’s preference is a Premier League-proven operator, the pursuit of Ederson shows they will strike abroad if a target – and, more importantly, his price tag – are deemed too good an opportunity to pass up.

A Return to Italy?

Sports Boom reveals United are set to return to Serie A after “designat[ing] Thuram as a priority target this summer”, though there will be competition for his signature from bitter rivals Liverpool.

The France international’s profile is said to fit into Carrick’s plan “extremely well” – with good reason. Earlier in the season, Italian coach Giovanni Martusciello described him as “extraordinary”, having established himself as a key part of the Old Lady’s team.

Standing 6’4 with an outstanding engine and good mobility for such a tall player, he is able to affect matches across all phases of play. A particular strength is his ball-carrying ability, where he can win possession and immediately drive through midfield with his potent pairing of size and skill.

Four goals and five assists this year, with five and eight last season, show an ability to be decisive in the final third, with an outstanding strike in his locker. His obvious threat from set-pieces is another bonus, particularly with how corners and throw-ins have come to dominate in the Premier League.

While Juventus have officially briefed Thuram is not for sale, the Italian giant is under pressure financially after missing out on Champions League qualification. Sports Boom claims well-placed sources indicate they would be open to offers in the “region of €50 million to €55 million” (£43-48m).

In January, Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli saw a €50m offer rejected, while interest from Turkish rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce was also rebuffed. The player’s preference is to remain in Turin, but the Premier League is his desired location should he be forced to leave.

Nottingham Forest have identified Thuram as an ambitious target after holding initial talks with Juventus, while Liverpool join United in monitoring the situation. Either of the north-west rivals would have little trouble dispatching the Tricky Trees should they choose to accelerate their interest, however.

Final Thoughts

Stylistically, Thuram appears tailor-made for the Premier League, while his age and experience also tick a lot of boxes. But the Frenchman is best deployed as a box-crashing No.8, meaning he would likely offer an alternative to Kobbie Mainoo, rather than an ideal partner for the 21-year-old England international.

With West Ham digging their heels in over Fernandes, The Peoples Person believes Thuram is an alternative to the Portuguese maestro, who remains the ‘priority target’ in M16 this summer, given Elliot Anderson looks set to arrive on the blue half of Manchester.

Feature image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

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