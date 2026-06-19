Marcus Rashford set for showdown talks with United chiefs



Manchester United remain desperate to offload Marcus Rashford this summer as INEOS target a midfield overhaul and seek reinforcements out wide.

Getting the Mancunian’s £325,000-a-week wages off the books would be a huge help, while his sale would count as pure profit owing to his academy background.

This would enable the Red Devils to sign one of Crysencio Summerville, Iliman Ndiaye or Yan Diomande to play out wide on the left.

United had expected Barcelona to trigger the Englishman’s £26 million buy option, considering his impressive form while out on loan.

Barcelona opted not to buy Marcus Rashford

However, with the Catalans dilly-dallying and now requesting another loan, INEOS have become fed up and are eyeing a sale elsewhere, as they feel they can get better value from another club.

They do not want to strengthen a direct Premier League rival, while Bayern Munich are in no position to pay the versatile forward’s wages.

There is interest from Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, but Marcus Rashford has his eyes on continuing to play for Barcelona.

According to The Mirror, the England international will be back in Manchester after the World Cup to have showdown talks with the club’s hierarchy to understand their plans for him.

Showdown talks between United and Marcus Rashford

Michael Carrick has opened the door to a sensational United return, but INEOS are unlikely to agree to such a proposal.

The 28-year-old has a £40 million release clause,but not many teams will want to trigger such an option, with the 20-time English league champions having already blocked Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United for showdown talks with club bosses following the World Cup. Rashford has seen his hopes of a permanent move to Barcelona collapse – leaving his immediate future in limbo.

“It means Rashford is no nearer knowing what his next move will be. Rashford has little interest in remaining with United, having broken ties with his hometown club to make a fresh start elsewhere. And despite a change in manager, with Michael Carrick replacing Ruben Amorim last season, Rashford believes his long-term future will be best served at another club.

Where will Marcus Rashford land up?

“But United have blocked him joining either Manchester City or Liverpool, who have shown interest in Rashford before, while Arsenal have cooled on the idea of signing him. Rashford would prefer to join another European club, with United slapping a £40m valuation on someone who Barca had the option of signing for just £24m.”

This saga looks like it could run for a long time, unless both United and Marcus Rashford change their stance and agree to reduce their demands.

Feature image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

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