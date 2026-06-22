Josh Acheampong: Chelsea reach major decision on United target

Manchester United are monitoring several talented young footballers right now, including versatile Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong. However, it now appears that prising him away from Stamford Bridge this summer will be next to impossible.

The Red Devils are gearing up for an eventful summer, with the midfield now at the centre of their transfer activity. A move for Atalanta’s Ederson appears to be all but complete, although an official confirmation is pending.

The Brazilian is unlikely to be the only addition to the squad over the summer, with the English giants keen to further strengthen the middle of the park. There are plans to invest in attack and at left-back as well in preparation for the much-awaited return to the Champions League next season.

While a new centre-back is not a priority at the moment, INEOS will be tempted to consider options, especially with Harry Maguire at the twilight of his career. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have identified Acheampong as an option to replace the veteran defender at the Theatre of Dreams.

An exciting talent

Acheampong joined Chelsea’s academy in 2014 and was included in the Under-8 squad. His progress through the ranks was steady and impressive, and culminated in a first-team bow in May 2024.

Since then, the Englishman has turned heads across the continent with his versatility. Last season, the 20 year old registered two goals in 30 appearances across all competitions, 14 of which were starts.

Josh Acheampong Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 17 8 1 - 1 - 663' UEFA Champions League 5 1 - - - - 193' FA Cup 4 2 1 - - - 209' EFL Cup 4 3 - - - - 230' Total 30 14 2 - 1 - 1,295'

Acheampong operated at centre-back and right-back for the Blues, but he is also capable of filling in at left-back. The 6’3” defender is physically imposing and comfortable with the ball at his feet, while also displaying impressive anticipation and positioning.

His traits make him an attractive proposition for United, who are keen to build a backbone of youth to help usher in a new era at the Theatre of Dreams. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that a move for the Englishman could be possible for around £25 million, but a contrasting update has now emerged.

Chelsea consider Acheampong untouchable

Speaking on the London is Blue podcast, journalist Ben Jacobs insisted that Chelsea will not consider Acheampong’s departure this summer. He said: “They are saying that he’s not for sale, they are saying he’s untouchable, they are saying that there’s no chance.”

“But you’ve got clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, and Bayern, who have all in the last year looked and tried to kind of develop those relationships on the player side in case anything becomes possible.”

Acheampong is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029, so the Blues are under no pressure to let him go. However, the final decision on the matter is likely to rest with Xabi Alonso, who is set to take charge of the London giants this summer.

Final Thoughts

With Matthijs de Ligt sidelined since December with a back injury and Lisandro Martinez’s fitness record not too great either, United’s need for defensive reinforcements may be more urgent than it appears. Acheampong’s possible arrival could provide more competition for the likes of Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro, and could sort out the Red Devils’ backline for the next decade.

🌟 @JacobsBen says Chelsea insist Josh Acheampong is not for sale despite Arsenal, City, Man United and Bayern showing significant interest. 🎧👉 https://t.co/aRD65hl6lP pic.twitter.com/DIpjYbx0tU — London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ (@LondonBluePod) June 21, 2026

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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